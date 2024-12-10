Africa: Incumbency Is Being Defied By Voters in Africa

editorial

The victory of PASTEF in the presidential election in Senegal and the victories of the opposition in Botswana and Ghana appear to be shaping a trend where opposition parties are defeating ruling parties in the first round. In Namibia, the SWAPO candidate became the first woman ever to be elected as president. This confirms that the people are beginning to be resolved in casting their ballots for the candidate of their choice.

These new elected leaders should set examples in building democratic societies where the votes of the people count not only in changing governments as they wish, but in ensuring that governments that are elected would deliver on their mandate and expectations.

Foroyaa will be following developments in these countries as they set the pace of an Africa that is beginning to have an awakened people, who would elect governments based on their policies and remove them when they fail to deliver. Once this trend is consolidated Africa would be free from coups d'état and mass uprisings. The ballot would be the means of changing governments.