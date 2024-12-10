Liberia: Executive Reportedly Pressuring Speaker Koffa to Resign

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has reliably learned that President Joseph Boakai has reportedly urged House Speaker Fonati Koffa to resign, threatening to strip him of immunities, including security and police protection, if he refuses.

According to the Liberian Constitution, Speaker Koffa is second in the line of succession and the third-highest-ranking official in the country after the President and Vice President.

Sources allege that during a Tuesday morning meeting, President Boakai requested Speaker Koffa's resignation. When Koffa refused, the President reportedly warned that he would support the Majority Bloc's push to remove him from office and revoke all his protections.

The sources further claimed that Speaker Koffa, visibly upset, responded defiantly, stating that he would respect the law and remain in his position despite any threats. However, the Speaker is yet to address the matter publicly.

Tensions Escalate at the Capitol

The President's alleged ultimatum comes amid heightened tensions following a violent altercation at the Capitol Building on Monday. Heavily armed police officers stormed the seat of the Legislature, injuring lawmakers and staffers aligned with Speaker Koffa.

The police presence, allegedly requested by the Majority Bloc to facilitate the 2025 budget hearings, sparked outrage. Speaker Koffa had earlier declared the hearings illegal and advised the Executive Branch to boycott the process. Supporters of the Speaker attempted to block the hearings, resulting in a violent confrontation when the police arrived.

Among the injured were Reps Luther Collins (Gbarpolu County), who sustained significant arm injuries after being beaten with a baton, and Yekeh Kolubah (District #10, Montserrado County). Several staffers were also injured, including one seen bleeding profusely from the head in a live social media broadcast. Another staffer was treated with bandages at a local clinic in Monrovia.

Speaker Koffa's Condemnation

Addressing reporters on Monday, Speaker Koffa condemned the police actions and accused the Executive of escalating the conflict.

"I am extremely disappointed. We have repeatedly asked the Executive Branch to ensure the rule of law prevails," he said. "The disappointing part is seeing members of the Executive and police brutalizing lawmakers. This suggests the so-called absentee lawmakers are receiving aid and comfort from the Executive in this treasonable plot. It is unfortunate and undermines our democracy. We call on all sides to step back and respect the rule of law and the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter."

Majority Bloc Pushes Forward

The Majority Bloc is reportedly increasing pressure on the Executive to strip Speaker Koffa of his immunities. Early Tuesday, tensions remained high at the Capitol with a significant riot police presence as lawmakers from both sides arrived.

However, proceedings stalled when both the Majority and Minority blocs adjourned their respective sessions due to a lack of quorum. The stalemate continues despite a Supreme Court ruling, leaving the legislative crisis unresolved.