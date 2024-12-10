Ghana: Tinubu Congratulates Ghana President-Elect, Mahama

9 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ghana's President-elect, John Dramani Mahama on his victory in the December 7 general election.

In a telephone call to Mahama, President Tinubu hoped that Mahama's ascension to power for the second time would further bring stability to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which President Tinubu is the chairman.

Tinubu through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga commended the people of Ghana for their commitment to democracy, "which was demonstrated through the peaceful and successful conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary elections."

The Ghanaian former president won a historic comeback election victory on Sunday after voters appeared to punish the ruling New Patriotic Party over its management of an economic crisis.

NPP candidate Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday conceded defeat after failing to shake off widespread frustration over high costs of living.

Defeat in Saturday's election ended eight years in power for the NPP under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

