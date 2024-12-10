Nigeria: NCDC Allays Fears of Covid-19 Variant Xec in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reassured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm following reports of the SARS-CoV-2 XEC variant, a sub-lineage of the Omicron strain, circulating in parts of the world, including Australia.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, explained on Sunday that the XEC variant is classified as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM). While the variant has been detected in 43 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, and recently in Africa (Botswana), it has yet to be identified in Nigeria.

He said the XEC variant was observed for potential concerns, but it does not yet pose a significant risk. He urged Nigerians to remain calm and continue adhering to basic preventive measures.

The JN.1 variant, a closely related Omicron sub-lineage, has been present in Nigeria since January 2024 and is also dominant globally. While the XEC variant demonstrates increased transmissibility, no evidence suggests it causes more severe illness.

Dr Jide reassured Nigerians that its COVID-19 Technical Working Group is closely monitoring the situation and analysing international and domestic data.

He advised Nigerians to stay informed through official channels and avoid spreading unverified information.

He also encouraged citizens to maintain personal hygiene, practice respiratory etiquette, use masks, get vaccinated and stay vigilant.

The DG urged healthcare workers to prioritise testing for respiratory and febrile illnesses and submit positive COVID-19 samples for genomic sequencing to aid monitoring efforts.

He also urged state governments to bolster health infrastructure, including diagnostic capabilities and public awareness campaigns, to enhance overall preparedness.