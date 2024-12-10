Ghana: Mahama Wins Ghana Election, Ruling Party Concedes Defeat

·Tinubu calls president-elect, praises country's commitment to democracy

·Ex-VP, Namadi Sambo, lauds Ghana's democratic maturity, high voters' turnout

·Atiku sends greetings, Fayemi says election blueprint for credible polls

Deji Elumoye, Emmanuel Addeh and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ghana's former President, John Mahama, of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), yesterday made a historic return to power in the West African country, in an election generally described as one of the most transparent in Africa's recent political history.

It also saw Nigeria's neighbour continuing its tradition of conducting almost seamless general polls, with the ruling party's candidate and current Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, conceding defeat even before the electoral commission called the final results.

For the winner, who was the country's president from 2012 to 2017, it was his third attempt to reclaim the presidency after falling short in 2016 and 2020 elections. The electoral commission has said it will announce official results on Tuesday.

Under the current administration, Ghanaians have had to deal with high cost of living, high inflation and a debt default occasioned by the West African nation's worst economic challenge in years.

But yesterday, plaudits poured in from Nigerian leaders, current and former, cutting across political divides.

Some of those who praised the conduct of the election included: President Bola Tinubu; former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who was an observer in the December 7 election; ex-Nigerian number two man, Atiku Abubakar and a former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Kayode Fayemi.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through its Commission President, Dr Omar Touray also extended its felicitation to the president-elect and the entire Ghanaian people.

The polls in Ghana further put paid to insinuations that Africans cannot conduct open and acceptable elections, strengthening the argument that the tension and strife that usually follow general elections could be minimised with transparent electoral processes.

It is coming less than a week after Namibia elected its first female leader, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who won with 57 per cent of the vote, according to official results.

In an address conceding defeat, Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), said he had called Mahama, whose party also won the parliamentary election, to congratulate him.

"Let me say that the data from our own internal collation of the election results indicate that former President John Dramani Mahama has won the Presidential election decisively.

"The NDC has also won the parliamentary election. Even though we await final collation of a number of seats, I believe ultimately these will not change the outcome," Bawumia told his supporters.

Stressing that he conceded before the official results to ease tensions, the ruling party's presidential candidate acknowledged that the people's choice must be respected.

"I am making this concession speech before the official announcement by the electoral commission to avoid further tension and preserve the peace of our country.

"It is important that the world investor community continues to believe in the peaceful and democratic character of Ghana. The people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility," the defeated candidate stressed.

Besides, Tinubu, in a telephone call to Mahama yesterday, congratulated the president-elect on his victory.

Tinubu said he hoped that Mahama's return would further bring stability to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which he is the chairman.

Tinubu, according to a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended the people of Ghana for their commitment to democracy, which he said was demonstrated through the peaceful and successful conduct of both the presidential and parliamentary polls.

He applauded Ghanaians for demonstrating again to the world that democracy is the preferred path to achieving political stability, economic development, social justice, and transparent governance in Africa.

The president affirmed that Nigeria and the region's belief in the principles of the people's right to choose their leaders freely will remain a source of pride.

The Nigerian leader applauded the candidate of the governing NPP, vice president Bawumia for conceding defeat before the official announcement by Ghana's electoral commission, noting that Bawumia's stance reinforced Ghana's democratic ethos.

He noted that Mahama's return to Jubilee House, having served as president from 2012 to 2017, reflected the Ghanaian people's trust in his stewardship and vision to take the country to greater heights.

Mahama also served as vice president of Ghana from 2009 to 2012 and was Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2009 as well as holding deputy and ministerial roles between 1998 and 2001.

Tinubu renewed his steadfast support for deepening the fraternal bonds between Nigeria and Ghana, underpinned by shared history, cultural ties, mutual support and cooperation, pan-African goals, democracy, the rule of law, and economic integration.

He thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for his 'exemplary leadership' and numerous contributions to Ghana's progress and regional peace and stability.

The president said he looked forward to working with the incoming administration to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors and build a brighter future in the West African region.

In the same vein, former vice president, Sambo, who was head of the ECOWAS election observer group, commended Ghanaians for their democratic maturity and called for sustained peace after Bawumia conceded defeat even as the country awaited the announcement of the official results.

"These elections represent a landmark moment in Ghana's democratic journey, characterised by remarkable voter turnout, a predominantly peaceful process, and the political maturity of its participants.

" Despite the challenges inherent in an electoral process, the events of Election Day showcased the resilience and vibrancy of Ghana's democratic culture," Sambo said at a meeting of Heads of International Election Observation Missions in Accra yesterday.

He added that the decision by the NPP candidate to accept the election results further underscored the strength of the nation's democratic institutions and its enduring commitment to upholding electoral integrity.

"We commend the NPP presidential candidate for his remarkable statesmanship in acknowledging the results and fostering peace. Ghana has built an impressive electoral legacy, distinguished by peaceful transitions and an unwavering respect for the people's will.

"It is now incumbent upon all stakeholders to consolidate this progress, ensuring that the successes of these elections serve as a foundation for even greater strides in democratic governance," Sambo added.

He also commended Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) and other critical stakeholders for their professionalism and dedication in managing the electoral process.

"As we await the EC's final declaration of results, it is essential to acknowledge that the post-election phase offers an opportunity for reflection and improvement. Challenges identified by observer groups, including isolated security incidents, and procedural lapses, call for collective action and collaborative solutions," Sambo affirmed.

He stressed that ECOWAS remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Ghana as it addresses these challenges and strengthens its electoral processes and institutions.

Similarly, his counterparts from the African Union, Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of Ethiopia, Mokqweetsi Eric Masisi, former President of Botswana and Head of the Commonwealth, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of Nigeria and Head of the West African Elders Forum, called for collective solutions to identified challenges to strengthen democracy in the region.

Also at the event were: Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel, and Aisha Abdullahi, former Commissioner of Political Affairs, African Union (AU) and head of Yiaga Africa.

They commended the people of Ghana for the generally peaceful elections, bar one or two violent incidents, which the police said claimed one life in the North of the country.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commission President, Touray, has also congratulated the people of Ghana for the generally peaceful elections, and former President Mahama on his victory.

The president equally commended Vice President Bawumia for "his timely concession, which demonstrates his statesmanship and love for the country," he said in a statement.

Other attendees at the meeting hosted by the AU Mission, included Baboucarr Blaise Jagne, Deputy Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission, Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Amb. Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, and Mohammed Lawan Gana, Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Ghana.

ECOWAS deployed 120 long- and short-term observers to Ghana's 16 regions and 216 districts to observe the elections, with the approval of the President of the Commission, Touray.

Also, former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Abubakar has congratulated Mahama on his election.

"Your Excellency, Mr. President-elect John Mahama, my warmest congratulations on your victory. I was told you were on your way to church and thought I could catch up with you before you entered the church for the Sunday service. Once again, kindly accept my hearty congratulations on your landslide victory," Atiku said on his X handle.

On his part, former Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state, said that the 2024 presidential election in Ghana should be a model for political actors in Africa.

In a statement released by his media office, Fayemi commended Bawumia for his concession speech, noting that the decision exemplifies the very best of African political leadership.

The former Ekiti governor said Ghana has become a model of democracy in Africa, adding that the cornerstone of democracy is the supremacy of the people's will.

"Dr. Bawumia's decision to place the interest of Ghana above personal ambition reinforces the values of democracy and demonstrates a maturity that will undoubtedly serve as a model for political actors across the continent.

"As Africans, we must draw lessons from Ghana's example. The supremacy of the people's will is the cornerstone of democracy and the desire to serve must always align with the mandate freely given by the electorate, not through coercion or manipulation.

"Ghana has set high standards by proving that democracy can thrive in Africa when institutions are allowed to function independently and political actors prioritize the collective good over individual aspirations.

"As Nigeria and other African nations continue to strengthen their democratic foundations, the Ghanaian experience provides a blueprint for conducting elections that are credible, peaceful, and reflective of the people's choice," he added.