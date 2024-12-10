Ghana's Ex-President Poised to Win Election Amid Economic Discontent

Ghana's opposition leader, John Mahama, has secured victory in the December 7 presidential election.

Ghana's opposition leader, John Mahama, has secured victory in the December 7 presidential election with 57.6% of the votes counted in three-quarters of the constituencies.

His main opponent, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceded early Sunday, acknowledging voter dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the economy.

Mahama, 65, who previously served as president from 2012 to 2017, ran on a platform promising economic recovery, job creation, tax cuts, and ease of doing business. His victory reflects public frustration over the country's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation and sets the stage for a new administration to address Ghana's economic challenges.

Key Takeaways

Mahama's win underscores a broader trend of opposition victories globally amid economic crises. Ghana's election, held peacefully despite regional instability, signals a democratic transition shaped by voters' demands for economic accountability. With his party also gaining a parliamentary majority, Mahama faces high expectations to stabilize one of West Africa's key economies, tackling inflation and governance concerns while navigating a challenging global economic landscape.