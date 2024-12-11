Senegal: FAJ Demands an End to Escalating Violations Against Media Professionals in Africa

As the continent marks the global observance of International Human Rights Day under the theme, "Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now," FAJ emphasises the devastating impact these abuses have on democracy, development, and the human rights of all Africans.

Journalists across the continent are subjected to grave abuses, including physical violence, arbitrary arrests, judicial harassment, enforced disappearances and even assassinations. These violations are carried out with shocking impunity, creating a climate of fear and repression that stifles the free flow of information. Such attacks not only target journalists but also undermine the public's right to know, weaken democratic governance and derail Africa's aspirations for progress and justice.

"Every attack on a journalist is an attack on the public's right to know and a direct assault on the aspirations of Africans to live in a democracy where the rule of law prevails," said FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman. "The time to act is now. We must go beyond hollow words of condemnation and demand accountability to ensure that those who commit these heinous crimes are brought to justice. The impunity they enjoy must end - Africa cannot be a haven for those who attack journalists."

The threats facing journalists in Africa are pervasive and insidious. Designed to silence, intimidate, or exile, these abuses force many journalists into self-censorship or drive them out of the profession entirely. This alarming reality emboldens perpetrators, making it clear that media freedom is under siege across the continent.

In addition to threats against their safety, journalists' labour rights are systematically violated. Many work under exploitative conditions without contracts, fair wages, or social protections and are denied the right to unionise. These violations leave journalists vulnerable to economic pressures that compromise their independence and integrity, further exacerbating the precarious conditions under which they operate. FAJ strongly asserts that such labour abuses are tantamount to serious human rights violations and reflect a wider disregard for the dignity and rights of media professionals.

Women journalists face an additional and often unique set of violations. They are disproportionately targeted with sexual harassment, offline and online violence and threats of sexual assault - often because of their gender and the work they do. These abuses deter women from fully participating in the media profession and create hostile and unsafe working environments, both in the newsroom and in the field. Gender inequality further exacerbates these challenges, with unequal pay, discrimination and a lack of protections such as maternity leave remaining widespread.

"Women journalists are the backbone of our media, yet they continue to endure unique and unconscionable violations simply because of their gender," said Omar Faruk Osman. "This must end. A free and vibrant press cannot exist unless it is inclusive, equitable and protective of all its practitioners."

FAJ calls on African governments, the African Union, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), media owners, journalist unions and associations, civil society organisations and international partners to take decisive action, in the promotion and protection of human rights. These steps must include enforcing laws that adequately protect media freedom, instituting uncompromising safeguards for journalists' safety and security, holding perpetrators accountable for crimes against journalists and promoting fair and equitable working conditions within the media industry.

Journalists' rights are human rights. Without guaranteeing their freedom, safety and dignity, Africa will never achieve its aspirations for democratic governance, sustainable development and social justice. Protecting journalists is not a choice; it is a fundamental necessity for the progress of our continent.

As the world marks International Human Rights Day, FAJ and its affiliates unions and associations across the continent stand in solidarity with journalists in exercising their fundamental human rights and their legitimate and noble journalistic work. The Federation pledges to amplify its voice in defending the fundamental rights and freedom of journalists as well as working with governments and international organisations to ensure the safety and security of journalists. The message is clear and urgent: Our rights, our future, must be secured right now.

