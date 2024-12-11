Liberia: Western Cluster, Ministry of Public Works Break Ground for Klay-Snowe's Farm Junction Road Repairs

Western Cluster Liberia Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, has commenced repairs on the road corridor between Klay Town and Snowe's Farm Junction.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, Western Cluster's new Chief Executive Officer, Inayat Danagiri, highlighted the importance of the project. "This initiative is part of our commitment to facilitating efficient transportation while ensuring safer roads for all users," he said. Danagiri added that the newly hired contractor, ITSACOM, would employ advanced technology to make the repairs more durable.

For her part, Assistant Minister for Operations at the Ministry of Public Works, Margaret T. Sarsie, lauded Western Cluster for the initiative but called for more robust measures to prevent future road deterioration. "We commend Western Cluster for this effort, and with the introduction of Polyroads smart materials, we expect these repairs to last longer and significantly improve road conditions," she remarked.

Speaking on behalf of ITSACOM, the Technical Director Austin Doe outlined the methods his team would employ. "Our company will be using Soiltech and Alphaltech smart materials to patch the potholes. This technology is designed to provide long-lasting results, ensuring that the patches remain intact for at least a year," he explained.

Doe further announced the project timeline, stating, "We anticipate completing the work within four months, and thereafter, ITSACOM will maintain the repaired sections for one year."

The initiative, hailed as a step forward in improving transportation infrastructure, is expected to enhance the movement of goods and improve safety for all road users in the region.