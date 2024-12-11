Nigeria: We've Digitised Licence Permit Processes to Curb Corruption - NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), has disclosed that it has digitised the process of application for license permit by oil companies in order to curb corruption in the system

Commission's Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe made the disclosure in Abuja yesterday during the anti-corruption day celebration and the inauguration of the Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit of the Commission.

According to him, "Permit processes have now been fully digitised to minimise corruption. We have less human elements interfering in the licence approval process as it is an open competitive bid that is only given to the company that merits it.

"Also, As we carry out our activities we involve the anti graft agency and security agencies to also supervise the process . The advantage is that the Navy for instance will see the vessels coming to load and ensure that it has been permitted to come into the country." He explained.

Komolafe added that the inauguration of the anti-corruption and transparency unit was part of efforts to strengthen transparency in the commission.

In his keynote lecture, Femi Falana, noted that Nigeria has enough laws to fight corruption but lacks the political will, while calling on the NUPRC to do everything within its powers to ensure transparency in the upstream sector.