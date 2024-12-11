Africa: AUC Chairperson Congratulates President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama of Ghana

10 December 2024
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, warmly congratulates H.E. John Dramani Mahama and H.E. Prof Naana Jane Opuku-Agyemang, upon their election victory as President-Elect and Vice President- Elect in the 7 December 2024 General Elections in the Republic of Ghana.

The Chairperson further commends all Ghanaians and national stakeholders for the largely peaceful conduct of the poll attesting to the country's strong political maturity.

The Chairperson extends his appreciation to H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who was supported by H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Member of the Panel of the Wise and Former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, for leading the African Union Election Observation Mission to Ghana.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.