Africa: AUC Chairperson Congratulates President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama of Ghana

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, warmly congratulates H.E. John Dramani Mahama and H.E. Prof Naana Jane Opuku-Agyemang, upon their election victory as President-Elect and Vice President- Elect in the 7 December 2024 General Elections in the Republic of Ghana.

The Chairperson further commends all Ghanaians and national stakeholders for the largely peaceful conduct of the poll attesting to the country's strong political maturity.

The Chairperson extends his appreciation to H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde, former President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, who was supported by H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Member of the Panel of the Wise and Former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, for leading the African Union Election Observation Mission to Ghana.