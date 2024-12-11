Nigeria to Be Leading Agricultural Export Nation By 2025 - Tinubu

Abuja — -- Says South-South has potential to transform Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday said that the vision of his administration is to position Nigeria as a leading agricultural export nation by 2025.

President Tinubu also said that when the human and material resources in the South-South region of the country are properly harnessed, the zone has the potential to transform Nigeria.

The President stated the above in his remarks at "the Road to South-South National Convergence for Renewed Hope Agenda", organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-South, at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, said that the South-South was blessed in natural resources beyond oil and gas.

He said, "Today's event is significant because it serves as another milestone in our nation's journey of economic transformation.

"We are here to unveil the "National Convergence for the Renewed Hope Agenda" as a strategic blueprint for national development with the South-South region at the forefront economic Renaissance.

"This region is very blessed in natural resources beyond oil and gas. Apart from its rich culture, the South-South is blessed with extraordinary human capacity and talents in many fields of human endeavors that have done our country proud globally.

"When we properly harness the human and material resources, this region has the potential to embody the transformative potential of Nigeria.

"Our presence here today through the launch of the project "Earn from the Soil" is a powerful declaration that we are committed to turning our non-oil resources into collective prosperity.

"Project "Earn from the Soil" is a food security initiative capable of transforming subsistence farming into robust, export-driven economic opportunities, thereby revolutionizing our agricultural landscape and ensuring National Food Security.

"In this wise, the vision of my administration is clear: By 2025, we will position Nigeria as a leading agricultural export nation.

"To this end, my administration will give necessary support to the implementation of the laudable "Project Earn from the Soil" to achieve its set objectives."

President Tinubu said through the initiative, his administration wants to empower our citizens to be agents of economic prosperity, adding, "We are, therefore, not seeking traditional aid from our partners but strategic support that transforms our economic ecosystem."

He told local and foreign investors to invest in the region, saying that the South-South is open for business just as the whole of Nigeria is ready for business.

"We are creating an ecosystem of opportunity, innovation, and sustainable growth. Our young people and women in particular must embrace this opportunity to be self-reliant.

"This is a charge to the young people from the South-South: You are the backbone of the transformation that is about to begin here. Your energy, creativity, and determination will drive Nigeria's economic revolution.

"My promise to Nigerians was to restore and renew their hope and confidence in their ability to excel. That promise is being fulfilled today, here and now," he added.

In her address, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement, South-South, Hon. Gift Johnbull, spotlighted the South-South region as a critical hub of untapped economic potential calling for strategic partnerships to unlock its vast resources and foster national growth.

Johnbull underscored the region's significant contributions to Nigeria's economy, particularly in oil and gas, while emphasizing its underutilized opportunities in agriculture, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

She said, "The South-South is at the heart of our nation's development," Johnbull said. "This region's immense economic contributions and untapped potential position it as a critical driver of Nigeria's transformation."

Johnbull called on investors, policymakers, and stakeholders to see the South-South as a gateway to new opportunities, citing initiatives like the Pitching Den, launched at the event, as a platform to attract bold entrepreneurs and visionary investors.

"This is your moment to recognize the South-South as a hub of untapped potential," she said. "Partner with us to unlock opportunities that will benefit not just this region or the nation, but the entire continent and beyond."

The event also featured the unveiling of the Impact Report, highlighting milestones achieved under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda. The report showcased how targeted initiatives have empowered communities and driven progress in the South-South.

Johnbull urged youth and women to take an active role in transforming their communities, describing them as "key change-makers" in the region's development journey.

"To the youth and women, your voice, innovation, and determination are crucial to shaping the future of the South-South and Nigeria at large," she said.

"As we amplify the Renewed Hope Agenda, let us ensure every Nigerian feels the impact of our collective efforts," Johnbull added .