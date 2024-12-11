Nigeria: Tinubu Backs AI-Driven Security, Hails DSS Chief for Landmark Reforms

Abuja — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his administration's commitment to advancing Nigeria's internal security through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

Speaking through National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu at the investiture ceremony of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17 graduates, Tinubu described the event as a significant milestone in redefining the nation's security landscape.

The ceremony, held at NISS, Lower Usuma Dam, Abuja, marked the culmination of a ten-month AI-themed Inter-Agency Security Intelligence Training, producing 91 Fellows of the Security Institute (fsi), including participants from African nations such as Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Chad, Rwanda, and Ghana.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike; Senate President represented by Professor Anthony Ani; Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi; Minister of Finance Wale Edun; Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa; and six former Directors General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

President Tinubu commended the DSS leadership for fostering unity and innovation, describing the conferment of the Fellows as a pivotal moment in Nigeria's security history.

He encouraged the graduates to apply their skills to enhance intelligence production, cross-agency collaboration, and the nation's security management.

Vice President Shettima emphasized the importance of AI-driven approaches to modern security challenges, urging graduates to apply their knowledge to national service.

The Senate President highlighted the critical role of inter-agency synergy and praised the institute's efforts in fostering collaboration among security agencies.

The Director General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, in his welcome address, traced the evolution of NISS from its origins as the Abuja Training School in 1999 to its current status as a leading security training institute, elevated by a 2019 legislative act.

He stressed the expanded mandate of NISS to conduct research and policy training for security and intelligence agencies across Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, the inclusion of representatives from other intelligence bodies like the DIA and NIA on its board reflects its strengthened regional focus.

Ajayi credited the success of the training programme to the collaboration of service chiefs and commended President Tinubu for his unwavering support.

Former Niger State Governor Mu'azu Babangida Aliyu, chairing the occasion, called for increased funding for the DSS and urged elected officials to consolidate the legacies of past administrations.

He lauded the unison displayed by former DSS Directors General in supporting the institute, a sentiment echoed by Rtd. Col. L.K.K. Are, who spoke on behalf of the retired DGs.

The retired DGs also announced the formation of a Forum of Retired DSS Directors General to contribute expertise and ensure smooth leadership transitions within the service.

Meanwhile, the occasion highlighted Nigeria's commitment to addressing transnational security threats through technology-driven countermeasures and regional cooperation.