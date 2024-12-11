Nigeria: Promise Delivered, Tinubu Says At Commissioning of Technology Innovation Complex

President Tinubu noted that the complex and its services would enhance Nigeria's security architecture.

President Bola Tinubu has described the commissioning of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC) as a fulfilment of the promise by his administration to make impactful changes in the country's running.

The president made the remarks on Tuesday in Abuja at the commissioning of the centre built by the Nigeria Immigration Service and named after him.

President Tinubu noted that the complex and its services would enhance the security architecture, transform the ease of doing business in the country, and ultimately boost investor confidence in Nigeria.

"The integration of security, whether air, land or sea, embarked upon by you is a fulfilment of a dream. From the beginning of our administration, we promised to deliver and execute excellent and innovative solutions across the government and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

"This state-of-the-art complex comprises seven key components, including a Data Centre, Command and Control Centre, Visa Approval Centre, ECOWAS Card Centre, Solar Farm and Passport Centre," he said.

President Tinubu emphasised the need for Nigeria to embrace technology, change, and knowledge-based innovations for the good of the nation and commended the Minister of Interior for the ministry's achievements regarding issues surrounding the Nigerian passport.

According to him, "Nigeria, as a country with more than 200 million people, a leader in Africa, must embrace technology, change, innovation, and knowledge-based opportunities to drive a process that is greater for the generality and the larger number of people.

"We believe that if we rejig the Immigration, as it has happened, we will benefit tremendously from economic opportunities, ease of entry, ease of exit."

The president commended the leadership of the Ministry of Interior for what has been achieved in recent years, especially the transformation in passport issuance.

President Tinubu also praised the collaboration among different government agencies that led to the commissioning of the centre, stressing that it is a pointer to what cooperation and commitment can achieve in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, commended President Tinubu for his fatherly support, inspiration, visionary leadership, and encouragement, which ensured the completion of the project, which was started by the present administration and delivered within the one-year time frame.

Assuring President Tinubu that the project was a testament that his vision for Nigeria was attainable, the Minister stated that the idea for the complex was a resolve to save the nation's huge cost of archiving data by the different government agencies.

He added that with the complex in place, approval for a visa application would be granted within 48 hours.

Also, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, stated that the complex was a milestone achievement in Africa.

She commended the president for his support and sterling leadership that led to the realisation of the project mooted 18 years ago.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)