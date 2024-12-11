South Africa: Murder Suspect to Appear in Court Following His Extradition Process From Lesotho

A 29-year-old murder suspect will appear in the Hennenman Magistrates' Court tomorrow, 11 December 2024, following his extradition from Lesotho. The suspect was apprehended in Lesotho on 27 June 2024 and subsequently handed over to South African Interpol by their Lesotho counterparts. He has since been transferred to Hennenman SAPS to face the charges against him.

The extradition process was overseen by Major General Apaphia Modise, Deputy Provincial Commissioner: Crime Detection. She was accompanied by members of the Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Border Management Authority (BMA), and Hennenman detectives.

This arrest relates to an incident on 17 August 2023, at approximately 05:20, when Hennenman police were alerted to a stabbing at a residence in Phomolong. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 31-year-old Selina Agmed, lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. Despite her critical injuries, she was able to identify her attacker as her ex-boyfriend from Lesotho, who had been residing in Thabong.

The victim recounted that the suspect had knocked on her door in the early hours of the morning. A heated altercation ensued, during which she was repeatedly stabbed in the head and body. The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported Ms. Agmed to Bongani Hospital, but tragically, she succumbed to her injuries approximately 30 minutes later en route to the hospital.

Following an intensive investigation, the suspect was located in Lesotho, leading to his arrest and eventual extradition to South Africa. The police remain committed to ensuring justice is served in this tragic case.