Nigeria Requires Sustained Investment to Meet TB Targets - Remi Tinubu

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, said for Nigeria to achieve the global Tuberculosis (TB) targets by 2035, it will require sustained investment, innovative strategies, and a renewed focus on breaking barriers that hinder access to essential care and support.

Mrs Tinubu, while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 National TB conference in Abuja, highlighted the critical role of collaboration between public and private sectors.

The conference is themed "Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery- Panacea to End TB in Nigeria."

She noted that these partnerships are vital to improving TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, ensuring no one is left behind in the fight against the disease.

She said despite progress made in the fight against TB, the global burden of TB remains alarming, particularly in low and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

"Globally, and according to the 2024 WHO global TB report, an estimated 10.8 million people developed TB in 2023, with 1.6 million people losing their lives, and 12 per cent of the global burden affecting the most vulnerable - the children and young adolescents," she said.

She said TB remains a leading cause of death in Nigeria, with the country ranking 6th globally and first in Africa.

Quoting the WHO report, she said Nigeria recorded approximately 467,000 TB cases in 2023.

She reiterated the government's commitment to achieving the global TB targets by 2035, which include reducing TB deaths by 95 per cent, TB incidence by 90 per cent, and eliminating catastrophic costs for TB-affected households.

"To achieve this, we will require sustained investment, innovative strategies, and a renewed focus on breaking the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care and support that they desperately need," she said

Leaving no one behind

In his keynote address, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said TB affects millions in the country, especially vulnerable populations, including women and children.

Mr Pate said tackling this disease requires an inclusive, rights-based, and gender-responsive approach that leaves no one behind.

He said the country has adopted global best practices to accelerate its progress in meeting the 2035 targets.

The minister said: "One of our key strategies was the launch of the Private Sector TB Initiative in July 2024, in collaboration with the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, which has mobilised resources to strengthen TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment efforts.

"Through this initiative, the Nigerian private sector has committed up to $25 million over time to support TB-related activities."

He emphasised that private sector engagement is critical, as these organisations employ large numbers of workers in industries such as banking, oil and gas, cement production, and telecommunications.

Mr Pate said by integrating TB control into workplace health programmes and expanding health insurance coverage, the private sector is playing a pivotal role in the fight against TB.

He said the government is also fostering an enabling environment through increased domestic funding and accountability mechanisms at all levels.

He urged states to prioritise TB within their health budgets and collaborate with the Federal Government to achieve the country's shared goals.

He said the government is engaging in meaningful dialogues on TB financing and exploring lessons from countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and South Africa. He added that the exchange of ideas will strengthen the collective resolve and strategies for TB elimination.

TB conference

In her remark, Acting Board Chair, Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Queen Ogbuji, said the conference underscores the critical role of collaboration and synergy in advancing TB control efforts.

Ms Ogbuji said the conference serves as a platform to share innovative ideas, exchange knowledge, and discuss effective strategies for addressing the barriers to TB care, particularly among marginalised, and vulnerable populations.

She said although Nigeria has intensified efforts to improve TB detection, treatment, prevention, and several challenges persist.

"These include a significant funding gap, low public awareness about TB, stigma, and discrimination against individuals with TB, limited access to healthcare services, and weak collaboration between the public and private sectors in TB control," she said.

The Executive Director of Stop TB Partnership Global, Lucica Ditiu, expressed optimism about Nigeria's ability to lead TB elimination efforts in Africa.

Ms Ditiu said the country needs increased financing to achieve the global target.

She said: "What is needed is an increase in financing, this is how to see an end to TB in Nigeria, and other countries.

"With the voice of the First Lady, the minister, and the collaboration of other stakeholders, I am confident we will see an end to TB in Nigeria and beyond."