Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap 50 Persons in Zamfara

11 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gunmen have reportedly abducted 50 women and children during a raid on Kakin Dawa, a village in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Police Command confirmed the incident, yesterday, saying the victims were kidnapped by gunmen on Sunday.

The police added that security operatives had been deployed in the area.

One of the villagers, Hassan Ya'u, who escaped the attack but whose younger sister was abducted, disclosed that the gunmen riding on motorcycles arrived in the village about 1:30a.m., and kidnapped residents from different houses.

Ya'u said: "Later we found out that they kidnapped more than 50 women, including married women and girls.

"We are appealing to the federal and Zamfara state governments to send more soldiers and security personnel to fight those bandits."

Another resident of the village, Abdulkadir Sadia, said: "The entire community is in distress.

"We are currently waiting to hear the kidnappers' demands for the release of the abducted individuals."

