Nigeria: Downstream - Oil Producers, Nmdpra Disagree Over Petroleum Levy Collection

The oil producers and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, have disagreed over the collection of the 0.5 per cent wholesale price levy.

While the NMDPRA argued that the oil producers should collect the levy and remit it into their banks, the producers said the regulator should collect it.

However, the Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, Farouk Ahmed, said the objective of the engagement was to review issues and concerns raised during the first phase of the NMDPRA sensitisation programme.

Ahmed, who was represented by the NMDPRA Legal Adviser, Joseph Tolorunse, said: "Due to unresolved issues, NMDPRA has been overwhelmed with disagreements regarding the implementation of wholesale supply operations. At this stakeholders sensitisation workshop, the issues and concerns will be discussed and NMDPRA's position on these concerns will be provided, in an interactive manner."

Also, the Vice Chairperson of Oil Producers Trade Section, OPTS, Gas Sub-Committee, Princess Edeimu Chukwumah, who represented Chevron Nigeria Limited, and James Makinde from Seplat and other representatives of the International Oil Companies, IoCs, argued against the producers collecting the levy.

On his part, the representative of Oando Plc, Emmanuel Cofie- Spiff, said: "The players do not have issues with the PIA. We have discovered some lacunas, some gaps and those gaps are the reason why we are here to resolve and work together."

"But the NMDPRA said since we are the oil producers, we should collect the levy and remit to them. These are the arguments."

Reacting to the arguments, the authority's representative, Tolorunse, while speaking to newsmen said "one of the arguments raised is the implementation of collection of government revenues, especially the 0.5 per cent wholesale price of petroleum products and natural gas.

"The PIA made provision in section 37 and 52 for collection of levies but the Act did not specify the entity to collect it. We have explained to them here, that the charges are not on the supplier but rather on the wholesale customers. It would be better to collect the levy at the wholesale point as it forms part of the wholesale price."

He noted that "since the Act was passed in 2021, the timing for implementation was part of our pushback as we need to pass regulations and also make guidelines that will specify the procedures for collection.

He urged stakeholders to work together in enabling the operation of the guidelines that will pave the way for optimized midstream and downstream oil and gas operations in the nation.