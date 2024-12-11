Nigeria: Group Urges Tinubu, NASS to Pay 13% Derivation to Oil and Gas Communities Directly

A prominent Itsekiri and Niger Delta group, Association for the Promotion of Peace and Development in Itsekiri Oil and Gas Communities (APPDIOGCOM) has called on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to do the needful by ensuring the payment of13 per cent percent derivation fund directly to oil and gas producing communities in the respective Niger-Delta states.

Leader of the group, Princess Grace Fregene, in a statement pointed to the recent outburst of a prominent and influential voice for the Itsekiri nation. The Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILOT),in an open letter to the Governor of Delta State published December 3, 2024 in Vanguard newspaper on the injustice on the 13 per cent fund for oil and gas producing communities.

Fregene further buttressed that the recent outburst of the ILOT justified the group previous call on past administrations to see to the plight of the people of oil and gas producing communities as regards the judicious use of the 13per cent derivation fund.

"It is on this note we are calling on President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to listen to the cries and of these communities and pay the 13 percent derivation directly to them for the purpose of their own development and also to cushion the effects of oil and gas exploration activities in their communities. Only he that wears the shoe knows where it pinches."

"More so, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Section 162 sub section 2 clearly stated that the 13 per cent derivation should be given to the host communities directly not to any organ of government.

"Besides, the law does not permit state government to legislate on the 13 percent derivation fund since it is in the Exclusive List. So far, President Tinubu has been operating within the radar of the constitution, hence we very much believe he will harken to our call and correct this age long anomaly by paying the 13 percent derivation fund to the host communities directly."