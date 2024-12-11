Nigeria: Your Tax 'Ll Not Be Spent On Frivolities - Sanwo-Olu Assures Lagosians

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured tax payers in the state that their taxes will not be spent on frivolities, but rather on profitable ventures that would enhance economic growth of the state and well- being of the residents.

The governor stated this while commissioning the second phase of the upgraded and rehabilitated network of roads in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu said his administration is determined to transform the state and ensure its productivity.

He said, "As we all know, transportation infrastructure is the backbone of any thriving economy. In Lagos State, we recognize that every aspect of our social and economic life depends on an efficient, reliable, and sustainable transportation network.

"When we envisioned the Greater Lagos dream, we set out to build a state that is safe, clean, and prosperous--a place where opportunities abound, and the quality of life continues to improve for all residents.

"One of the biggest impediments to realizing this vision was the man-hours lost in traffic congestion and the persistent challenges of flooding in certain areas. These were issues we could not ignore.

"Our administration's THEMES+ Agenda placed transportation and traffic management as a critical priority.

"We understood that the provision of world-class road infrastructure would not only enhance mobility but also catalyze economic growth, improve productivity, and make Lagos more competitive globally."

Sanwo-Olu explained that since the inception of his administration, they have been devoted to rehabilitating, upgrading, and in some cases, reconstructing roads across all five divisions of the state.

According to him, "These efforts are guided by our commitment to creating seamless access within and between communities, thereby reducing travel time and enhancing productivity. Ikoyi, renowned as a hub of economic activity and the property capital of Lagos, has been central to our development agenda.

"Recognizing its strategic importance, we launched the Ikoyi Urban Regeneration Initiative in July 2020--a comprehensive effort designed to tackle persistent flooding, streamline traffic flow, and upgrade vital road networks.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to transforming Ikoyi into a model district that not only enhances the quality of life for its residents but also strengthens its role as a driver of Lagos' economic prosperity.

"These roads are more than just pathways; they are lifelines for economic activity and community well-being. The improved road infrastructure has reduced travel times, minimized disruption caused by flooding, and boosted the property and business value of Ikoyi.

"These upgrades also contribute to creating jobs and fostering economic stability across the state."

He urged all residents to take ownership of the projects by refraining from actions that could undermine their durability, such as indiscriminate dumping of waste into drainage systems or illegal parking on roadways that could undermine its durability

Earlier, Special Adviser on Infrastructure Engr. Olufemi Daramola, explained that the network of roads will complement the previously commissioned Phase 1, which included: Milverton, MacDonald, Lateef Jakande Avenue, Thompson Avenue, Reeve and Onilegbale Roads.

He said, "Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu the Lagos State government is focused on creating sustainable, modern infrastructure to improve mobility, reduce travel time, and enhance the quality of life for Lagosians. The rehabilitation of these roads is a key step in realizing that vision.

"Each road plays a critical role in decongesting traffic and improving access across Ikoyi, known for its residential, commercial, and governmental significance. The Road Network has a combined length of 5.90 km with the under listed scope of work:

"The standard of quality assurance and quality control maintained during the construction of these roads is commendable.

"The project is designed to meet the highest international standards, ensuring durability, safety and efficiency for all users."