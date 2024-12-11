Nigeria: Govt Keen On 2035 Global TB Target - First Lady

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday assured that the federal government remained committed to achieving global tuberculosis targets by 2035.

She, however, said for the country to achieve the feat, it would require a sustained investment, innovative strategies and renewed focus.

The First Lady said this in an address she delivered at the 2024 National TB Conference holding at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre.

Speaking further at the event organised by the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria and the federal ministry of health and social welfare, with the theme:"Public-Private Partnership and Integrated Service Delivery: Panacea to End TB in Nigeria", Mrs Tinubu regretted that "despite the progress we have all made in the fight against the disease, the global burden of TB remains alarming, particularly in low and middle-income countries such as ours."

She commended the leadership of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, on his commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu said: "We are here today because despite the progress we have all made in the fight against the disease, the global burden of TB remains alarming, particularly in low and middle-income countries like ours.

"Globally, and according to the 2024 World Tuberculosis Report by the World Health Organization, WHO, an estimated 10.8 million people developed TB in 2023, with 1.6 million people losing their lives, and 12% of the global burden affecting the most vulnerable - the children and young adolescents.

"Tuberculosis is still a leading cause of death in Nigeria. The country ranks as the sixth highest burden country across the world and first in Africa. The World Health Organization, WHO, Global Tuberculosis Report 2024 also reveals that Nigeria recorded approximately 467,000 TB cases in 2023."

"Despite these challenges, I am encouraged by the progress that has been made so far. Thanks to the commitment of the Tinubu administration, civil society organizations, healthcare providers, and international partners. Subsequently, we have seen a steady increase in the number of people diagnosed and treated for TB.

"However, as we celebrate our successes, we must also acknowledge that there is still much work to be done. We cannot afford to be complacent, and I assure you that the federal government remains fully committed to achieving the global TB targets by 2035.

"To achieve this, we will require sustained investment, innovative strategies, and a renewed focus on breaking the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care and support that they desperately need."

The First Lady reiterated that as the Global and National Stop TB Champion, she was committed to the collective fight against TB.

"I believe that the solution to ending TB lies in the strength of our partnerships both public and private, and in the integrated delivery of services that leave no one behind.

"I am glad that the money I donated earlier this year has been used judiciously to procure more TB diagnostics tools which will help to increase TB diagnosis and case finding," she added.

Mrs Tinubu explained that the conference provided Nigerians with the platform not only to share experiences and knowledge but also to recommit themselves to the common goal of ending TB.

"The discussions, the partnerships, and the strategies that will emerge from this conference will serve as the foundation for the actions we must take in the coming years," she said further.

She thanked the minister, his team, including the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme, for their unwavering commitment towards ending TB in Nigeria.

"I also appreciate the efforts of Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Stop TB Partnership Global, and our development partners especially the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, and the Global Fund, for your continued support.

"To the health workers, community leaders, activists and TB survivors who are tirelessly working on the frontlines, you are the true heroes of this fight, and we are grateful for your dedication.

"I am confident that, united in our efforts, we can and will end TB in Nigeria and contribute to the global fight to eradicate this devastating disease," Tinubu added.