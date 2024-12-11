Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Presents Staff of Office to New Orijeru of Igbooye Kingdom

Reiterates the Importance of Monarchs as Government Allies

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has presented the Staff of Office to Oba Abdurasak Akanni Musa, the Orijeru of Igbooye Kingdom in Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Epe.

A holder of a master's degree from the prestigious University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Oba Abdurasak Akanni Musa was a professional town planner specializing in urban development before ascending the throne of his forefathers.

The Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment were officially handed over on Friday by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kayode Robert, on behalf of the governor, at the Epe Local Government Secretariat.

In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to equitable infrastructural development across Lagos State, including the Epe Division. He highlighted the pivotal role of royal fathers in fostering peace, harmony, and progress in their communities, describing them as invaluable allies to the government.

Speaking through his representative, the governor said: "On behalf of myself, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Your Royal Majesty on ascending the revered stool of your ancestors. Your selection by the Kingmakers and the widespread acceptance by your people reflect their confidence in your ability to lead this kingdom toward greater prosperity and development.

"As a custodian of tradition and culture, you have the responsibility to promote unity, friendship, and collaboration among royal fathers and chiefs within this Division and beyond."

The Executive Chairman of Eredo LCDA, Ismail Monsuru Akinloye, represented by the Vice Chairman, Adesanya Lateef, also congratulated Oba Abdurasak Akanni Musa on his ascension.

He encouraged the monarch to leverage his wealth of experience to drive the growth and advancement of Igbooye, Eredo LCDA, the Epe Division, and Lagos State as a whole.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Your Royal Majesty brings to this prestigious stool a wealth of expertise and a history of accomplishments. I have no doubt that your reign will catalyze remarkable development in Igbooye, the Epe Division, and the State at large," Akinloye remarked.

He also called on the sons and daughters of Igbooye to support the new king, emphasizing the importance of collective effort to ensure a reign marked by peace, unity, and unprecedented progress for the historic Igbooye Kingdom.