Burkina Faso Independence Day

11 December 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Burkina Faso on the 64th anniversary of your independence.

In the face of uncertainty and insecurity, the United States commends the strength and resilience of the Burkinabè people and supports your pursuit of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous future. We stand with the Burkinabè people in your efforts to advance security, economic development, good governance, and human rights.

Congratulations on the anniversary of Burkina Faso's independence.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

