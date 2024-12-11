Burkina Faso Independence Day

document

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Burkina Faso on the 64th anniversary of your independence.

In the face of uncertainty and insecurity, the United States commends the strength and resilience of the Burkinabè people and supports your pursuit of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous future. We stand with the Burkinabè people in your efforts to advance security, economic development, good governance, and human rights.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State