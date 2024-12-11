Liberia Celebrates 1st Graduates, Certified Marine Engineer Officers

In a landmark achievement for Liberia's maritime sector, 13 graduates have become the nation's first certified Marine Engineer Officers Class-3, marking a new chapter in the country's global maritime prominence.

Held Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI) in Marshall City, the graduation ceremony drew top government officials, maritime stakeholders, and international partners. The event celebrated not just the individual successes of the graduates but a broader vision for Liberia as a leader in the global maritime industry.

The Certificate of Competence (CoC) program, equips graduates with the technical knowledge and certification to assume critical roles aboard ships, such as Chief Engineer and Second Engineer. This initiative marks a shift in the nation's maritime landscape, positioning Liberia as not only a leading flag state but also a labor-supplying nation for the maritime industry.

The Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., called the occasion transformative. "This moment demonstrates our commitment to making seafaring a viable subsector of Liberia's economy," he declared. "Today's graduates are pioneers, paving the way for more Liberians to excel in maritime careers. Liberia is moving beyond being just a flag state-we are becoming a significant labor-supplying state for the global maritime industry."

He urged the graduates to embody integrity and excellence as they embark on their careers as their success is expected to inspire future cadets and reinforce Liberia's reputation as a nation of maritime excellence. The Liberia Maritime Training Institute is at the heart of this transformation.

Addressing the audience, the Board Chairman of LMTI Mr. Abraham Zaidenberg outlined the institution's ambitious plan for the future. "Our goal is to double the number of cadets within two years. By 2025, we aim to expand our facilities and move towards establishing LMTI as a four-year maritime college," he revealed.

This long-term vision aligns with Liberia's push to diversify its economy and enhance human capital, positioning its citizens as key players in the global maritime workforce.

In closing, he acknowledged international stakeholders' crucial role in Liberia's maritime advancements, highlighting d'Amico Shipping Group's commitment to providing employment opportunities for new graduates aboard international vessels.

During his remarks, Tal Hendler, General Manager of LMTI lauded the initiative, describing the graduates as "trailblazers ready to lead Liberia into a brighter future on the global maritime stage.

He acknowledged Families and faculty members for their steadfast support, highlighting the collective effort behind the program's success. The ceremony concluded with a decisive note of pride and optimism, signaling Liberia's readiness to make waves in the global maritime industry.