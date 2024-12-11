Nigeria: Reps Member Defies Labour Party, Joins APC

Within a four-day interval, the Labour Party (LP) has lost another member in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dalyop Chollom, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

LEADERSHIP reports that last Thursday, four members of LP in the House - Tochukwu Okere (Imo), Donatus Mathew (Kaduna), Bassey Akiba (Cross River), and Iyawe Esosa (Edo) left their party for the ruling APC.

Minutes after the defections, the Julius Abure-led LP, threatened to ensure the lawmakers lose their seats, sounding a warning to others who might nurse the same intention.

However, at resumed plenary on Tuesday, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen read a letter from Hon. Chollom, the member representing Barkin ladi/Riyom federal constituency of Plateau state, announcing his defection from LP to APC.

The lawmaker in the letter said his decision to dump LP for the APC was based on the divisions in the party and desire to join President Bola Tinubu in his agenda to transform the country and give it a renewed hope for a better economy.

The letter reads in parts; "I wish to formally notify you and the entire members of the 10th Assembly of my decision to defect from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) effective immediately.

"This decision has been after deep reflection and consideration of the political crisis rocking leadership of the party and other dynamics and realities within the nation. I don't know the faction I belong to in the party or different conventions and leaders.

"The political future of my constituency is sacrosanct, thus my commitment to ensuring the effective representation of my people and promoting policies that aligned with their interests has necessitated this move to the ruling party where I believe I will better serve my constituency and contribute meaningfully to national development.

"I sincerely appreciate the platform provided by Labour Party to enable me to serve my people. However, in the light of the recent development and the sake of alignment with progressive ideas and effective governance, I find it imperative to join Mr President in his agenda to transform the country and give it a renewed hope for a better economy," he said.