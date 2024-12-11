Nigeria: Nass Commission Appoints Vivian Njemanze Reps' Deputy Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission has appointed Mrs Vivian Nonyelum Njemanze as Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives.

The development followed a recent reshuffle of positions in the National Assembly bureaucracy, which saw Andrew Nwoba appointed as the new Clerk of the Senate, according to a statement by the Director of Information, Emmanuel Anyigo.

The statement read, "...the NASC approved other significant changes within the National Assembly's bureaucracy. Mr. Emmanuel Oda was appointed Deputy Clerk (Administration), Senate.

"Vivien N. Njemanze was named Deputy Clerk (Administration), House of Representatives. Dr. Obasi D. Ukoha succeeds Nwoba as Secretary of the Directorate of Legislative Budget and Planning."

Njemanze, who has over 30 years of Legislative experience and has attained GL17 (consolidated) in public service, holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Abuja and is a Fellow of the Institute of Budget Management.

She has a wealth of experience as a former undersecretary to the Constitutional Conference (1994-1995), Special Assistant to the Minister of Information (1996-1998), and Clerk of Senate Committees on Environment and Ecology, Science and Tech, Information and tourism, and Defence.

The officer was also Head of the Legislative Scrutiny Unit in the Senate and Director of Policy & Programmes in the Senate before her recent appointment/elevation as Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives.