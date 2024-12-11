Liberia: Boakai Nominates, Appoints Additional Officials in Govt

11 December 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has nominated and appointed additional members of Government affecting the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs (MOS), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the National Commission on Arms (NCA), the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), and the Maryland Vocational Training Institute (MVTI).

According to an Executive Mansion release, the institutions and those nominated and appointed are, Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs (MOS)-Mrs. Oretha Juah Bestman-Yates, Assistant Minister for Human Resources; Mrs. Louise Tamba, Special Assistant to the President; Mrs. Ora Richards, Ambassador At-Large (Reappointed); Mr. Mohammed Maladho Bah, Special Envoy on Investment (Reappointed) (Pro-bono).

Others are, National Youth Advisory Council to the Office of the President (MOS)-Mr. James Earl Kiawoin, Chairperson; Mdm. Fenny Louise Taylor-Diggs, Co-Chairperson; Ms. Alphia Faith Kemokai, Member, Mr. Akerseh Guannu, Member (Motorcyclist), the President, Member, representing the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), Mr. Daniel N. Nills, Member, representing the Mano River Union Youth Parliament in Liberia and Ms. Banica Stephanie Elliott, Member, representing the Federation of Liberian Youth.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) President Bpoakai also appointed Mr. Charles A. Snetter, Ambassador At-Large (Reappointed); Mr. Christopher Hages Onanuga, Special Envoy on Tourism (Reappointed) (Pro-bono); Mr. Emmet Dunn, Special Envoy on Partnerships & Philanthropy (Pro-bono).

At the National Commission on Arms President Boakai appointed Vahkpanah B. K Wymon, Vice Chairperson; Ms. Vivian D. Dogbey, Commissioner and at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) the president nominated Sheikh Y. Jalloh, Member of the Board.

At the Maryland Vocational Training Institute (MVTI) the president nominated President, William V.S. Tubman University, Chairperson; Director of Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Co-Chairperson; Minister of Education, (Ex-officio) Statutory; Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown Member; Representative Anthony F. Williams, Member; Maryland County Education Officer, Member; Director of Higher Education, Member; Superintendent of Maryland County, Member and the Director of MVTI, Secretary to the Board.

According to the release, these appointments, where applicable, are subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

At the same time, President Boakai has called on appointed officials of government to continue to demonstrate diligence, commitment, integrity, professionalism, and loyalty in service to country.

