Ghana: CBG Resumes Foreign Exchange Transactions

11 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has announced commencement of foreign exchange transactions at all branches.

The Bank in a press statement issued in Accra on Monday, said the resumption followed the restoration of its foreign currency trading licence by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The statement said over the past weeks, the Bank had worked closely with the regulator, to address all regulatory requirements, resulting in the restoration of the foreign currency trading licence.

"Customers can now access our comprehensive foreign exchange services, including buying and selling of foreign currencies, at all CBG branches nationwide. We regret any inconvenience the suspension may have caused to our valued customers and deeply appreciate your patience and continued trust," the statement revealled.

The statement again stated that, "At CBG, we value all our stakeholders and remain committed to providing our cherished customers with simple, secure and differentiated banking experience, while ensuring regulatory compliance."

Last month, the BoG announced suspension of the Foreign Exchange Trading Licence of CBG for a period of one month, in accordance with section 11 (2) of the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723).

The holdup, BoG said, was "as a result of a number of breaches of the foreign exchange market regulations," adding that the licence would be restored "at the end of the one-month suspension period" once it was satisfied that CBG had "put in place effective controls to ensure strict adherence to the foreign exchange market regulations."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.