Ghana: Election 2024 - Transfer of Power Starts Today -.Joint Transition Team to Be Inaugurated

11 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

The processes for the transfer of political power to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will take-off today with the joint transition team set to be inaugurated.

The President-elect in his victory speech in Accra on Monday revealed that he and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have agreed to have both teams put together today.

"We agreed on an early inauguration of a joint transition team as early as Wednesday the 11th of December," he announced.

The team is expected to have top echelons of the NDC and specified ministers and other senior government officials as stipulated by the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

The Act stipulates in section one that within 24 hours after the declaration of the results of the presidential election, both parties in the transition would appoint equal number of persons to constitute the transition team for the transfer of power.

Officers on the side of the government would be the Head of Presidential Staff, the Attorney-General, Ministers responsible for Presidential Affairs, Finance, the Interior, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Local Government and National Security.

Heads of the Civil Service, Local Government, Secretary to Cabinet and the National Security Coordinator are provided for by the Act to be part of the Team.

"The incumbent President and the person elected as President shall be the co-chairpersons of the team," the Act says in section 1(2) but allows for the delegation of functions.

The Transition Team, among other things, is to make comprehensive practical arrangements to regulate the transfer of power and ensure the provision of daily national security briefing for the President-elect.

"The quorum required to transact business at the meetings of the Team shall be nine members of the Team present," the Act provides.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.