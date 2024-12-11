The processes for the transfer of political power to President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will take-off today with the joint transition team set to be inaugurated.

The President-elect in his victory speech in Accra on Monday revealed that he and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have agreed to have both teams put together today.

"We agreed on an early inauguration of a joint transition team as early as Wednesday the 11th of December," he announced.

The team is expected to have top echelons of the NDC and specified ministers and other senior government officials as stipulated by the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845).

The Act stipulates in section one that within 24 hours after the declaration of the results of the presidential election, both parties in the transition would appoint equal number of persons to constitute the transition team for the transfer of power.

Officers on the side of the government would be the Head of Presidential Staff, the Attorney-General, Ministers responsible for Presidential Affairs, Finance, the Interior, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Local Government and National Security.

Heads of the Civil Service, Local Government, Secretary to Cabinet and the National Security Coordinator are provided for by the Act to be part of the Team.

"The incumbent President and the person elected as President shall be the co-chairpersons of the team," the Act says in section 1(2) but allows for the delegation of functions.

The Transition Team, among other things, is to make comprehensive practical arrangements to regulate the transfer of power and ensure the provision of daily national security briefing for the President-elect.

"The quorum required to transact business at the meetings of the Team shall be nine members of the Team present," the Act provides.