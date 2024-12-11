Liberia: RIA Security Under Probe

Margibi County — The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) launches an investigation into allegations of extortion and intimidation involving security personnel at Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County.

Reports surfaced here, indicating that passengers arriving at the Airport accused state security officers of engaging in "robbery and intimidation," demanding bribes to clear luggage.

The LAA pledges to conduct a thorough investigation in response to these serious claims. The authority plans to collaborate with relevant law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to thoroughly review the situation and ascertain the facts.

A statement from the LAA emphasizes its commitment to urgently addressing allegations of misconduct. "The integrity and safety of our airports, as well as the wellbeing of passengers and staff, remain our highest priority," the statement reads.

The LAA encourages anyone who has experienced or witnessed any form of misconduct at the airport to report it, assuring confidentiality for those who may come forward.

The Authority also expresses gratitude for the public's cooperation and reiterates its dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in airport operations. Updates on the progress of the investigation will be shared as it develops, as airport authorities promise. Editing by Jonathan Browne