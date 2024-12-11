Liberia: Abe Kromah Calls PYJ an Irreplaceable Icon

Monrovia — Former Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) boss Col. Abraham Kromah has mourned the death of Nimba County Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, calling him an irreplaceable icon.

Senator Johnson died late last month, leaving his kinsmen and the entire nation in shock.

Col. Kromah noted that the late Senator Johnson left a void that will live in the memories of Nimbaians, given his relevance and leadership capacity.

He argued that Senator Johnson's void in Nimba can never be filled easily.

"Senator Johnson was a bedrock for all of us. He was a leader, a teacher, and a mentor. Though Nimba is a large county, nobody can fill Senator Johnson's shoes," said Col. Kromah.

"His death is a blow for everyone, not only Nimbaians, he was a celebrated icon, a man who stood up for all of us, and [I] think his passing should unite Nimba," Kromah continued.

The former LDEA Director rallied Nimbaians to use the death of Senator Johnson to unite.

"I hope his death unites us as one people, and Sen. Johnson was the one who brought us together. And I'm rallying Nimbaians to use this opportunity to exemplify our [unity].

Also, former National Security Agency (NSA) Deputy Director Mr. Sam Siryon described the late Sen. Johnson as a great son of Liberia.