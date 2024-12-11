Nigeria: NOA Translating Tinubu's Tax Reform Bills Into 36 Nigerian Languages - Official

The NOA official emphasised the need to counter misinformation about tax reforms

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) says it is translating the tax reform bills into 36 Nigerian languages to enhance public understanding and engagement with the proposed laws.

NOA announced this initiative at a town hall meeting in Maiduguri.

Representing the NOA Director General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the agency's National Director of Personnel Research and Statistics, Inuwa Kobi, emphasised the need to counter misinformation about the reforms.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the four tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu ignited anger in Northern Nigeria, where various groups are calling for suspending legislative actions on the bills.

The bills under consideration by the National Assembly are the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024 - SB.583; the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, 2024 - SB.584; the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, 2024 - SB.585; and the Nigeria Tax Bill, 2024 - SB.586.

Last week, Channels TV organised a town hall meeting where Nigerian government officials addressed citizens' concerns. However, many Nigerians, particularly those in northern states, remain concerned that the bills could significantly reduce their states' share of the federation account.

"We have started translating the bills and are engaging people through radio programs in local dialects, including Kanuri, Hausa, and English," Mr Kobi stated.

"We are also distributing pamphlets to ensure everyone understands the bills."

He said the proposed reforms aim to simplify Nigeria's tax system, eliminate multiple taxation, and ease burdens on low-income earners.

Mr Kobi highlighted ongoing media engagements, including phone-in programmes on Al-Barka Radio and Eagle Radio, to provide clarity and allow citizens to ask questions directly.

"The bills seek to establish a single tax-collecting authority, relieving citizens of the burden of paying taxes to multiple agencies," Mr Kobi explained. He noted the reforms would exempt individuals earning less than N100,000 from taxes, benefiting small traders and low-income workers with reduced rates.

Regarding corruption in tax collection, Mr Kobi said, "This law will centralise tax collection, reduce leakages, and ensure that funds are used for national development."

The official said NOA was actively engaging civil society organisations, traditional rulers, and religious leaders to clarify the reforms' benefits.

"The feedback from these meetings has been positive. Many citizens now understand that the reforms are designed to improve their living conditions and promote fairness in the tax system," Mr Kobi added.

He urged stakeholders and citizens to support the reforms, promising continued public sensitisation through various platforms to ensure widespread awareness.

High points of the NOA DG engagement in Maiduguri include town hall meetings on tax reform and street campaigns to promote awareness of HIV/AIDS, Human Rights, Security, and Tax Reform Bills.