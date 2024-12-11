Nigeria: Human Rights Day - NHRC Laments Inadequate Funding As Violation Complaints Surge

The NHRC held an event commemorating Human Rights Day, which is marked annually on 10 December.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) expressed concern on Tuesday over its disproportionately limited resources compared to the escalating volume of reported human rights violations, which now exceed 2 million cases annually.

He said this at an event commemorating Human Rights Day, which is commemorated annually on 10 December.

The day started with a street walk organised by the NHRC and its partners - the European Union (EU) and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) -from Eagles Square to the commission's headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

"Today, this commission receives no less than 2 million complaints a year. What does that show you? A lot of people have woken up to know their rights and to demand remedy to their rights. So, for us, it is a work in progress," the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu.

However, while speaking to journalists, Mr Ojukwu said that the challenge is overwhelming due to a lack of resources.

He said that the government is trying its best but could do a lot better. He also called on members of society to join in the fight against human rights violations by supporting in cash and kind.

"We call upon Nigerians to see addressing the common rights of Nigerians as a common problem, not only to be left to the government. There is a human rights fund, but nobody has donated N1 to that fund," Mr Ojukwu said.

He also lamented the surging number of cases of child abandonment, displaced persons, and out-of-school children on its monthly dashboard of human rights violations.

The dashboard meeting is organised by the commission to show the number of complaints received every month. The dashboard has shown a steady rise in complaints in the past months.

The NHRC and its partners later arrived at the commission's premises where a fiesta was held.

The fiesta culminated in the presentation of awards to the retiring staff of the NHRC and journalists.

Saminu Ibrahim of SINL Nigeria Online, Obumnaeme Ukeje of Federal Road Corporation of Nigeria, and Omenka Amarchukwu of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) received the 2024 Human Rights Media Award.

Notable attendees include the chairperson of the Governing Council of the NHRC, Salamatu Suleiman; former Executive Secretary of the NHRC and former chairman of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC), Bukhari Bello; United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall; representative of the Attorney General of Federation and Ministry of Justice, Roselyn Tasha, and Senior Human Rights Adviser to the UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator Adwoa Kufuor.

The representatives of both the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector General of Police also attended the event.

Payment of compensations, other achievements

While fielding questions from journalists, Mr Ojukwu highlighted some of the achievements of the NHRC to include ensuring that the government compensated police brutality victims and those who suffered violence during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

"You remember during the #EndSARS protest we had investigations here and some violations were established. The commission made the government pay compensation of almost 500 million," he said.

The NHRC said it had reported to appropriate authorities the lawyers involved in the recent prosecution of minors arrested and detained for more than three months in the aftermath of the #EndBadGovernance protest held in August.

"We have reported them, and I believe disciplinary action is being taken against them," he said.

He lamented the failure of people to pursue justice especially cases of domestic violence perpetrated by partners of victims.

UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Fall, encouraged people to join in the process of preserving human rights.

"Now, human rights is not a one-time event, it's a process. And the process in which you make progress and build on what you have achieved and continue to expand and continue to consolidate," Mr Fall said.