Nigeria: NPFL - Finidi Bags League Manager of the Month Award

Former Super Eagles gaffer, Finidi George, has been named the Nigeria Premier Football League Manager of the Month for October 2024.

Finidi scooped the award for October after guiding Rivers United to three wins and two draws from five matches, scoring six goals in the process.

He celebrated collecting the prize with his coaching staff.

Finidi George's impressive record in October began with the 2-1 win against Akwa United, which extended the team's unbeaten run to five matches.

The momentum from that win saw Rivers United earn a 0-0 away draw against Katsina United. Next was the 2-0 win at home against Shooting Stars and earned the team's second away win of the season in Minna, beating Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

He rounded off the month with a 1-1 draw against El-Kanemi Warriors at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The LBA Manager of October award was presented to Technical Manager, Finidi George, shortly before kickoff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium by Rangers International CEO/General Manager Barr Amobi Ezeaku.