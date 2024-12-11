Nigeria: NPFL - Finidi Bags League Manager of the Month Award

10 December 2024
This Day (Lagos)

Former Super Eagles gaffer, Finidi George, has been named the Nigeria Premier Football League Manager of the Month for October 2024.

Finidi scooped the award for October after guiding Rivers United to three wins and two draws from five matches, scoring six goals in the process.

He celebrated collecting the prize with his coaching staff.

Finidi George's impressive record in October began with the 2-1 win against Akwa United, which extended the team's unbeaten run to five matches.

The momentum from that win saw Rivers United earn a 0-0 away draw against Katsina United. Next was the 2-0 win at home against Shooting Stars and earned the team's second away win of the season in Minna, beating Niger Tornadoes 1-0.

He rounded off the month with a 1-1 draw against El-Kanemi Warriors at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium.

The LBA Manager of October award was presented to Technical Manager, Finidi George, shortly before kickoff at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium by Rangers International CEO/General Manager Barr Amobi Ezeaku.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.