Ghana: Lessons From the Presidential Election in Ghana

Ghanaians have voted out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2024, presidential election. The party's candidate, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has conceded defeat to former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP's downfall is largely attributed to Ghana's economic woes. Under its leadership, the country has experienced its worst economic crisis in decades, marked by skyrocketing food prices, rampant unemployment--particularly among the youth--soaring living costs, and a crippling debt burden.

Although no party in Ghana has ever won a third consecutive term, many observers and analysts believe the NPP was punished for failing to alleviate the economic hardship faced by citizens. Despite criticisms of Mahama's previous tenure--characterized by a weak economy, allegations of corruption, and widespread power outages--Ghanaians have opted for his return. Mahama has promised to chart a new course for the nation. Though politicians are like that!

What makes Ghana's December 7 presidential election particularly striking is that even supporters of the NPP welcomed their party's defeat. This unusual occurrence reflects the extent of the economic challenges faced by Ghanaians--challenges they claim are unprecedented in recent generations.

Ghana's presidential election result sends a strong message and serves as an early warning to Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). For the majority of voters, particularly the masses, what truly matters are tangible results: affordable food, reduced living costs, and economic relief. They care little for figures, statistics, reforms, or long-term projections if their immediate needs remain unmet.

Nigerians today face similar struggles: soaring food prices, escalating petrol costs, and crippling transportation fares. These same issues that brought down Ghana's NPP threaten to undermine Nigeria's APC, which is already losing sympathy in its traditional strongholds, especially the North. However, the APC still has time to take stock, address these challenges, and implement meaningful changes.

The defeat of Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2024 presidential election is a stark warning to Nigeria's APC. When the economy fails, so does the trust of the people. Voters, particularly those struggling to meet their basic needs, will not hesitate to hold governments accountable at the ballot box. Rising food prices, high living costs, and unemployment are not just economic indicators--they are everyday realities that define the quality of life for ordinary citizens. If the APC fails to address these pressing challenges and provide visible, immediate solutions, it risks suffering a similar fate as Ghana's ruling NPP. The Ghanaian experience highlights a universal truth: no amount of political rhetoric or long-term promises can outweigh the frustration of citizens whose daily struggles remain unresolved.