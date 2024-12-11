Nigeria: Nestlé Professional Champions Affordable Nutrition With Maggi Soya Chunks in Lagos

Nestlé Professional, the Out of Home business arm of Nestlé Nigeria and a leading provider of food solutions, recently introduced the Affordable Nutrition option, Maggi Soya Chunks, to food vendors, chefs and event planners during the Lagos edition of the Business of Food workshop.

Canteens, grillers, Maishais, and bukas play an integral role in providing daily nutrition to bustling urban areas. However, they face challenges in managing their businesses amidst rising costs, often leading to a reduced focus on providing adequate nutrition in favor of profit.

The Business of Food series, now in its nineth edition, has empowered over 2,000 food business vendors across nine states with vital skills and knowledge to enhance their business and increase their income.

With one pack providing adequate protein and nutrition for eight people, Maggi Soya Chunks, a soya-based texturized protein, is an affordable alternative protein ensuring that food vendors not only remain profitable but continue to provide adequate nutrition to their customers.

Business Manager for Nestlé Professional in Nigeria, Mrs. Funmi Osineye, stated: "At Nestlé Professional, we are committed to empowering local food vendors with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive. By introducing Maggi Soya Chunks, we aim to provide an affordable and nutritious alternative that supports their businesses and promotes healthier eating habits in our communities."

To further empower the participants to navigate the evolving economic terrain, the food vendors were trained by Managing Director of Food Bizz Support Services, Mrs. Osaretin Okao, on managing food business profitability in challenging period. She charged the food vendors to be innovative and open to trying new things, including the use of new affordable ingredients like Soya Chunks.

She said: "Managing a successful food business requires adaptability and a willingness to embrace new opportunities. By incorporating affordable and nutritious ingredients like Maggi Soya Chunks, food vendors can not only enhance their offerings but also ensure they remain profitable and sustainable."