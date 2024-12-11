Nigeria: Nidcom Chairman Congratulates Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi On Election As 1st Black President of Canadian Medical Association

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi following his election as the President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

Dr. Ogunyemi's election marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first Black person to hold the prestigious position in the 158-year history of the CMA.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols at NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa lauded Dr. Ogunyemi's achievement as a testament to his unwavering dedication, resilience, and determination.

She described his success as a shining example for Nigerians and people of African descent worldwide, encouraging them to always strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

"The victory of Dr. Ogunyemi is not only a personal triumph but a source of pride for Nigeria and the African diaspora," Dabiri-Erewa said. "It underscores the power of persistence and the remarkable impact that our people are making across the globe. I urge other Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to excel in their various fields and contribute positively to the global community."

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi, a Nigerian-born dermatologist based in St. John's, Newfoundland, secured the position after a rigorous series of elections lasting several days. In his new role, Ogunyemi will represent the CMA in engagements with the media, provincial and territorial medical associations, as well as government and other related organizations in Canada.

His appointment, which is subject to final approval by the CMA General Council in May 2025, promises to further elevate the profile of Nigerian professionals in the international medical community.

The NiDCOM Chairman expressed confidence that Dr. Ogunyemi's leadership will bring further recognition to both the Nigerian and African diasporas, encouraging future generations to follow in his footsteps.