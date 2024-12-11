Nigeria: Nidcom Chairman Congratulates Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi On Election As 1st Black President of Canadian Medical Association

10 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has extended her heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi following his election as the President of the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).

Dr. Ogunyemi's election marks a historic milestone as he becomes the first Black person to hold the prestigious position in the 158-year history of the CMA.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols at NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa lauded Dr. Ogunyemi's achievement as a testament to his unwavering dedication, resilience, and determination.

She described his success as a shining example for Nigerians and people of African descent worldwide, encouraging them to always strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

"The victory of Dr. Ogunyemi is not only a personal triumph but a source of pride for Nigeria and the African diaspora," Dabiri-Erewa said. "It underscores the power of persistence and the remarkable impact that our people are making across the globe. I urge other Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to excel in their various fields and contribute positively to the global community."

Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi, a Nigerian-born dermatologist based in St. John's, Newfoundland, secured the position after a rigorous series of elections lasting several days. In his new role, Ogunyemi will represent the CMA in engagements with the media, provincial and territorial medical associations, as well as government and other related organizations in Canada.

His appointment, which is subject to final approval by the CMA General Council in May 2025, promises to further elevate the profile of Nigerian professionals in the international medical community.

The NiDCOM Chairman expressed confidence that Dr. Ogunyemi's leadership will bring further recognition to both the Nigerian and African diasporas, encouraging future generations to follow in his footsteps.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.