Nigeria: 2024 Men's Junior Epee Fencing World Cup Starts Dec 14

10 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

Nigeria, Egypt, Hong-Kong, Greece have confirmed readiness to participate in the 2024 Men's Junior Epee Fencing World Cup scheduled to be held from December 14 to 15.

Other countries expected at the two-day tourney at the Charterhouse in Lagos include; Benin Republic, Togo, Senegal, Ghana, Angola, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, and host Nigeria.

Expressing readiness ahead of the tournament, a former African cadet champion, Wisdom Okanlawon, who will lead the Nigerian team, assured a podium finish.

He, however, admitted the tournament would be competitive, as he expects stiff competition from their opponents.

"It won't be easy, but we will do our best to make our country proud. We hope to mount the podium in all events as a team," the teenage star said.

Okanlawon would be joined by Shemilore Fashola, Olumuyiwa Ige, Bade Martins, Kiibaati Opasanya, and the Idongesit siblings, Mahadi and Mahathir to represent the Team Nigeria.

Egypt's fencer Eslam Osama said the team aims to secure world-ranking points at this International Fencing Federation (FIE)-certified tournament.

The World cadet silver medalist Osama, ranked No. 11 in the junior category, will spearhead the Egyptian challenge.

He will be joined by Youssef Shamel, ranked No. 13, and Mahmoud Elsayed, ranked No. 14.

Hong Kong's teenage sensation Kenton Jia Hsu ranked No. 18 in the world, will lead the four-man Asian team in their quest for ranking points and titles.

