Nigeria: Lander Boys Bolari Win Gombe State League One Cup

10 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rabilu Abubakar

Landers Boys FC of Bolari have emerged champions of the Gombe State League One competition organised by the state Football Association (FA).

In the thrilling final decided over the weekend at the Pantami Township Stadium, Landers Boys edged Herwagana Stars 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Deputy Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, who attended the final commended both teams for their spirit of sportsmanship.

"Winning goes beyond scoring goals. It's about fairness, mutual respect, and fostering teamwork and integrity," he said.

He also called for concerted efforts to rejuvenate the state owned Gombe United Football Club, a team once celebrated as an emblem of the state's football legacy.

The Deputy Governor emphasized the role of sports in youth development, health promotion, and societal unity, urging stakeholders to work towards reviving Gombe United FC.

"The revival of Gombe United is essential, not just for sports but for creating opportunities and nurturing a sense of community," he stated.

Dr. Jatau also lauded the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Gombe State chapter, Barrister Sani A.A. Haruna, for his support to the tournament.

In his remarks, Barrister Haruna, who also serves as the Chairman of Gombe Local Government Area, commended the Gombe State Football Association for organizing the tournament and providing a platform to identify and nurture young talents.

He reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment through sports and pledged continued support for grassroots football initiatives.

The ALGON Chairman also doled out cash rewards to the outstanding players in the competition.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.