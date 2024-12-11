Nigeria: FG Partners Unodc to Tackle Drug Abuse, Empower Youth in Nigeria

Abuja — The Federal Government has announced a strategic partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to address the growing challenges of drug trafficking, reduce drug-related crimes, and empower the youth.

The collaboration aims to create a safer and healthier environment for all citizens by implementing comprehensive strategies that target drug abuse and trafficking while enhancing public understanding of the issues at hand.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, made this disclosure during a meeting with the UNODC team, led by Cheikh Toure, in Abuja on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Olawande noted that many young people feel disconnected from the government and lack access to necessary support, contributing to a rise in drug addiction and criminal behaviour.

He pointed out that this sense of disorientation and disenchantment has led to a decline in patriotism and an increase in protests.

The Minister stressed the importance of engaging youth in meaningful discussions and initiatives that can shape a better future for them and the nation.

He stressed that the partnership would promote social awareness and community resilience, ultimately reducing crime and fostering national unity.

"It is essential to implement strategies that actively engage young people in discussions and initiatives that shape our society. This not only fosters their commitment but also contributes to a brighter future for them," he stated.

Olawande also highlighted the President's commitment to youth development, referencing the National Youth Conference initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the comprehensive challenges facing Nigerian youth.

The conference, he said, was aimed at fostering a renewed sense of purpose among the younger generation.

Cheikh Toure, the UNODC team leader, expressed his appreciation for the collaboration, which he described as a vital step toward empowering youth to contribute to good governance.

"UNODC is also actively working with the Ministry to identify potential areas of collaboration, particularly those focused on empowering youth against corruption and addressing various crimes, including drug abuse, human trafficking, cybercrime, and violent extremism," Toure further noted.