Nigeria: Tax Reform Bill - Southern Caucus Welcomes Bill, Open to Dialogue

The Southern Caucus of the House of Representatives has expressed openness to dialogue on the tax reform bill currently before the National Assembly, while welcoming the bill as a step forward.

Speaking during a briefing in Abuja, the Caucus Leader, Nicholas Mutu (PDP-Delta), emphasized that the group unanimously supports discussions to address concerns surrounding the bill.

Mutu stated:

"The Southern Caucus of the House of Representatives has met and welcomes the tax reform bill with much enthusiasm. At the appropriate time, we will incorporate the people's perspectives that might be missing in the bill. While we see the bill as beneficial for Nigeria, we remain open to dialogue to refine it further."

He clarified:

"This is the first stage. We are not outrightly supporting the bill as it stands; instead, we are signaling our willingness to engage in dialogue and legislative processes to enhance it."

Fredrick Agbedi (PDP-Bayelsa) elaborated on the legislative procedures, stressing the importance of public input in the process.

"It is the responsibility of the National Assembly to receive and process legislative proposals, whether from the executive or individuals. The tax reform bill is an executive proposal, and as lawmakers, we are committed to ensuring it undergoes the proper processes, including public hearings and amendments," Agbedi said.

He added:

"We are in constant communication with our constituents and states, ensuring their inputs shape the bill. Our goal is to deliver an improved tax law for Nigeria."

Babajimi Benson (APC-Lagos) assured that the bill would be carefully scrutinized to balance competing interests.

"No national bill is without conflicting interests. Our role is to engage in constructive negotiations and find a middle ground. Historical precedents like the 13% derivation for oil-producing states and the Petroleum Industry Bill demonstrate the importance of dialogue. At the end of the process, Nigerians will benefit from a balanced and well-thought-out tax reform law," Benson explained.

The caucus reiterated that the National Assembly, as empowered by Section 4 of the Constitution, will perform its legislative duties to ensure the tax reform bill serves the best interests of the nation.