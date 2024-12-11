Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Shamseldeen Ogunjimi Ag AGF

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

His appointment is with effect following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AGF, Dr (Mrs) Oluwatoyin Madein.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

In announcing Madein's successor, Tinubu ensured a seamless transition in the administration of Nigeria's treasury and consolidated the implementation of the present administration's treasury policy reforms.

"As a career civil servant and the most senior director in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), Ogunjimi brings over 30 years of extensive experience in financial management across the public and private sectors.

"He has held significant positions, including Director of Funds at the OAGF and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"A chartered accountant, certified fraud examiner, chartered stockbroker, and chartered security and investment specialist.

"Ogunjimi's academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Accountancy and a Master's in Finance and Accounting," Onanuga said.

Tinubu expressed his confidence in Ogunjimi, saying, "The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation is pivotal to our nation's treasury management operations.

"Mr Ogunjimi's wealth of experience and notable competence will ensure the continued effectiveness of this vital institution as we advance our economic reform agenda."

The President commended the outgoing AGF, Madein, for her dedication and selfless service to the nation.

After reaching the civil service's statutory retirement age, Madein is retiring effective March 7, 2025.