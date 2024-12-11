Liberia: Leiti Launches Nat'l Outreach On Eiti Reports

MONROVIA — The Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) has embarked on a nationwide outreach campaign to disseminate its 13th, 14th, and 15th Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Reports.

This critical engagement, which commenced on Saturday, December 8, 2024, spans six counties in the first phase, reflecting LEITI's commitment to ensuring that citizens are well-informed about the management of their country's natural resource revenues.

The outreach program, supported by a US$60,000 grant from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), focuses on Bomi, Bong, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, Lofa, and Nimba Counties during this initial stage. With the goal of reaching over 3,000 Liberians, the initiative prioritizes inclusivity, targeting women, youth, local authorities, persons with disabilities, and other community stakeholders.

Divided into two teams, LEITI representatives are visiting communities across the six counties to present summarized versions of the EITI reports, which detail revenue streams, social development funds, and other vital aspects of Liberia's extractive industries. The initiative underscores LEITI's role in fostering transparency and accountability within the sector.

In Gbarpolu and Lofa Counties, where the dissemination exercise has already concluded, the reactions from local communities reveal a deep desire for greater oversight and accountability. Citizens have expressed concerns about the monitoring and utilization of social development funds (SDFs), urging LEITI to ensure these funds are used to achieve tangible community benefits.

"We need scrupulous monitoring of these social development fund projects," said a community leader in Lofa County. "These funds are meant to improve our lives, but without proper tracking, we may not see the benefits."

The outreach exercise aims to bridge the gap between the government, companies operating in the extractive industries, and citizens, ensuring that all stakeholders understand the flow of revenues and the impact of the industry on local communities. The summarized reports presented during these sessions provide simplified and accessible insights into the technical details of the EITI findings, empowering citizens to actively engage in the governance of natural resources.

"The outreach initiative aligns with LEITI's mission to promote informed participation in resource governance," said Cedrick Kpadeh, LEITI spokesperson. "Our goal is to enhance transparency and build trust by ensuring that citizens understand how natural resources are managed and how revenues are allocated."

While the initiative has been warmly welcomed, it also highlights ongoing challenges in resource governance. Communities have repeatedly called for the timely release of LEITI reports, emphasizing that delays undermine the effectiveness of transparency efforts. Additionally, citizens have urged LEITI to advocate for more robust monitoring mechanisms to ensure that funds earmarked for development are used effectively.

"Transparency is not just about publishing reports," noted a youth leader in Gbarpolu County. "It's about ensuring that what is published reflects reality and that the people benefit from the wealth of our natural resources."

These concerns will be captured and documented during the outreach and later presented to the Multi-Stakeholder Steering Group (MSG), the governing body overseeing EITI implementation in Liberia. The MSG will consider the feedback in making policy decisions to address the identified gaps and enhance resource governance.

The ongoing exercise forms part of a broader national effort to disseminate EITI findings across Liberia's 15 counties. The second phase of the outreach will cover the remaining nine counties, ensuring that citizens in all regions have access to critical information about the extractive industries. This phased approach reflects LEITI's logistical strategy, given the scale of the engagement and the diverse geographical locations involved.

In addition to disseminating reports, the initiative serves as a platform for dialogue. Community members are encouraged to share their perspectives, voice their concerns, and propose solutions for improving resource governance. This participatory approach not only strengthens accountability but also fosters a sense of ownership among citizens.

The financial and logistical support provided by GIZ underscores the importance of partnerships in advancing transparency and accountability in the extractive sector. Through such collaborations, LEITI can expand its reach and effectively implement its mandate, ensuring that Liberia's natural resources catalyze sustainable development.

As the first phase of the dissemination exercise concludes on Friday, December 13, 2024, LEITI will review the feedback gathered and integrate it into its policy recommendations through its MSG. The engagement has already revealed the critical need for timely reporting, improved monitoring mechanisms, and stronger community participation in resource governance.

By empowering citizens with information and fostering open dialogue, LEITI continues to lead efforts toward a more transparent and accountable extractive sector in Liberia. With the support of stakeholders like GIZ and the active participation of local communities, the initiative sets a precedent for resource governance that prioritizes inclusivity, equity, and sustainable development.

As Liberia navigates the complexities of managing its natural wealth, the success of initiatives like this one will be pivotal in ensuring that the country's resources are a blessing, not a curse. The journey may be long, but with concerted efforts from all stakeholders, the vision of a transparent and accountable extractive industry is within reach.