Mozambique: More Than 30 Killed in One Week As Protest Death Toll Reaches 110

11 December 2024
Amnesty International (London)

Responding to reports from Mozambican civil society groups that the death toll during protests has reached at least 110, with 34 people killed in the last week alone, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Khanyo Farise, said:

"Enough is enough. For more than 50 days, Mozambique's Frelimo-led government has refused to end its bloody crackdown on protesters. Regardless of who won the election or their political views, everyone in Mozambique has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. The authorities' flagrant, continued and escalating use of unnecessary and unlawful force against protesters must cease immediately.

"The world must condemn this state violence and take action to end it. Amnesty International has repeatedly called on the international community, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union, to take action to end this nightmare. Yet both organizations remain all but silent on the government of Mozambique's ruthless assault on protesters. Instead of demanding an end to these growing human rights violations, SADC has only sent condolences to people who lost lives and were injured while declaring the elections "peaceful."

"The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights must launch investigations in the form of a fact-finding mission to Mozambique to document the ongoing human rights violations. The United Nations must also urgently take up this matter with the attention and seriousness it deserves. Mozambique's donors and partner nations must also take a much stronger stand against the crackdown."

Background

Protests erupted in Mozambique following disputed elections held on 9 October, with police responding with excessive force. Security forces have shot at least 329 people, killing 110, including children and bystanders. Police have arbitrarily arrested more than 3,500 people.

In response, some protesters are increasingly attacking police officers, Frelimo members, and staff from electoral bodies, as well as burning police stations and Frelimo offices.

