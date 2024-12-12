Nigeria: In Borno, NNPC Sensitises Stakeholders On Efficient, Safe Use of Petroleum Products

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has concluded a sensitisation programme aimed at increasing awareness and understanding on the efficient and safe use of petroleum products across major cities in Borno State.

During the interactive session, drivers, school authorities and commuters while commending the NNPC Ltd for organising the programme, requested for the establishment of more retail outlets in the state to ease access to cheaper and unadulterated petroleum products supplied by the NNPC Retail.

The stakeholders equally contended that the provision of more NNPC retail outlets would halt the prevailing scenario where motorists and commuters travel long distance from the parks to the nearest fuel station in search of products.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye said the exercise was an integral part of a nationwide campaign designed to strengthen stakeholders' participation and engagement to ensure the promotion of transparency, community engagement, as well as addressing public concerns.

In his own reaction, the park leader of Borno Express, Saminu Yakubu, who spoke on behalf of the drivers in the unit, said the scarcity of retail stations had led to an increase in the price of petroleum products in the state.

"We appreciate the efforts of NNPC Ltd in organising this sensitisation exercise, but we want to use this opportunity to appeal to the company to establish more retail stations in the state," he stated.

Another Park leader, Muhammadu Dan Inna, who chairs Kano Line in the state, said: "We often have to travel long distances to buy fuel, which is not only stressful but also expensive."

Having listened to the complaints of stakeholders at the programme, the NNPC team reiterated the company's commitment to expanding its retail presence in Borno State in line with its global mandate of ensuring national energy security.

According to the team, NNPC Ltd had already identified some locations in the state where new retail stations would be established to increase access to petroleum products, adding that the company is committed to ensuring that Nigerians had access to safe and efficient petroleum products.

The exercise, which was attended by drivers, commuters, and other stakeholders in the community, featured presentations on the safe and efficient use of petroleum products, as well as the importance of adhering to safety protocols at retail stations.

Some lucky stakeholders went home with gift items and freebies following raffle draws at various motor parks.