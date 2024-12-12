Africa: Mpox Vaccination Programme Gets Off the Ground in Nigeria

On November 18, 2024, Nigeria launched its mpox vaccination campaign, targeting healthcare workers and individuals with weakened immune systems in hospitals across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) Executive Director, Dr. Muyi Aina, said the vaccination mostly targeted health workers in facilities with confirmed cases and close contacts of infected people.

With 118 confirmed mpox cases reported as of epidemiological weeks 1- 43, Nigeria became the first African country to receive mpox vaccines in August 2024. Initial plans to start the rollout in October were delayed due to the specific cold chain requirements of the vaccine. The Bavarian Nordic JYNNEOS vaccine, donated by USAID, must be used within 12 hours once thawed, necessitating the procurement of specialised gel packs for transportation and remote temperature monitoring devices to maintain viability.

A representative of Africa CDC's Incident Management team visited Nigeria ahead of the rollout, providing technical assistance and engaging with authorities and partners to ensure readiness. "This rollout is significant in breaking transmission chains and preventing further spread," the agency's National Coordinator in Nigeria, Oluyinka Olayemi, emphasised.

The campaign targets three priority groups: frontline healthcare workers, close contacts of mpox cases, and people living with HIV. Vaccinations are being administered at three sites in each of the selected states, including FCT, Bayelsa, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River.

To address vaccine hesitancy and ensure uptake, the rollout plan involved thorough stakeholder engagement, and planning and coordination meetings with state teams. The logistical complexities of the cold chain requirements, coupled with Nigeria's large population, demanded meticulous planning in terms of time, scope, and budget, according to Olayemi.

The initial 8,960 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine represent a modest but crucial step. "We are pleased to receive this initial donation of a safe and efficacious mpox vaccine," said Nigeria's Minister of Health, Muhammad Ali Pate. "We will continue to strengthen surveillance and remain vigilant to prevent and control mpox."

Africa CDC has also planned additional vaccines for deployment to Nigeria, in addition to the 10,000 doses already received from the US government. Africa CDC's country staff are supporting the actual vaccination process in FCT and are planning to join the supervisory teams in other rollout states.

Additional vaccines from the Access and Allocation Mechanism (AAM) and the WHO framework are expected to bolster Nigeria's efforts. Africa CDC has allocated 899,000 vaccine doses across nine African countries, with Nigeria set to receive more supplies soon. The ongoing vaccination campaign, supported by Africa CDC's staff, marks a critical step in Nigeria's fight against mpox, enhancing the country's preparedness and resilience against public health threats.