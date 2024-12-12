Liberia: Boakai Calls for Collective Efforts to Improve Food Security

At the opening of the 2024 National Agriculture Fair, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai called for collective efforts to transform Liberia's agricultural sector, emphasizing its crucial role in achieving his ARREST Agenda for economic transformation. Addressing a diverse audience of farmers, development partners, and government officials, the president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to tackling the persistent challenges facing agriculture in Liberia.

"This is a call to action and a reminder of our collective responsibilities," President Boakai declared. "I recommit my government to addressing the challenges that hinder agriculture."

The president highlighted his administration's plans to prioritize infrastructure development, particularly rural roads, to ease transportation difficulties for farmers. He also reiterated his commitment to establishing the proposed Agriculture Enterprise Development Bank, a project aimed at improving farmers' access to financing and alleviating the financial constraints faced by agribusinesses.

President Boakai stressed the importance of involving Liberia's youth in agriculture, noting that their participation is essential for creating jobs and ensuring the sector's sustainability. "We must encourage our youths to take the lead in agriculture. This will not only create jobs but also move agriculture forward," he stated. Boakai also decried Liberia's heavy reliance on imported food, particularly poultry, and urged a shift toward self-reliance. "This country can feed itself. We will support local poultry production and work to stop the importation of chicken meat."

Held under the theme "Promoting Agriculture, Food Security, Nutrition, and Sustainable Development," the 2024 National Agriculture Fair showcased the importance of collaboration between Liberia and its development partners in advancing agriculture. International representatives reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the country's agricultural goals.

Nona Deprez, the European Union's Ambassador to Liberia, highlighted the EU's continued dedication to agricultural development. She announced two new initiatives--Seed4Liberia and Soil4Liberia--designed to boost productivity and strengthen the sector. "These programs are crucial for ensuring improved productivity and sustainable agriculture in Liberia," Deprez stated.

Similarly, Catherine Rodriguez, Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Liberia, emphasized the U.S. government's commitment through its Feed the Future Program. This initiative has provided farmers with essential equipment, inputs, and training, significantly enhancing Liberia's agricultural capacity. "We will continue to work with the government to improve food and nutrition security," Rodriguez said.

Georgia Wallen, the World Bank's Country Director for Liberia, also highlighted the institution's focus on agriculture within its upcoming partnership framework. "Agriculture is high on our agenda. We look forward to working with the government to address key issues, including climate change," she noted.

The National Agriculture Fair underscored the collective commitment of the government, development partners, and local stakeholders to drive Liberia's agricultural transformation. With promises of increased investments, innovative programs, and youth engagement, the event served as a rallying point for reimagining the sector's future.

As Liberia moves forward, the vision laid out during the fair provides a hopeful roadmap for achieving food security and sustainable development.