Nigeria: 3 Die, 30 Injured in Borno Varsity Bus Accident

A tragic road accident involving a Borno State University staff bus has claimed three lives and left at least 30 others injured.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when a large truck collided with the side of the university bus. The victims were immediately rushed to the Umaru Shehu Specialist Hospital, where they were receiving medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported that the crash caused severe damage to the bus, and emergency responders acted promptly to evacuate the injured to the hospital.

Efforts were ongoing to provide care for the injured while the bodies of the deceased have been evacuated for burial.