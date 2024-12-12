Nigeria: Bobrisky, Shallipopi, Yahaya Bello Are Most-Searched On Google Nigeria in 2024

The list reflects Nigerians' curiosity about controversial figures and cultural icons.

2024 has undoubtedly been a year of heated conversations, as several public figures made headlines for commendable achievements and scandals.

Unsurprisingly, Nigerians turned to Google to learn more about their favourite celebrities, politicians, and influencers who dominated conversations online and offline. From rising stars to controversies and social moments, this year's searches provided a snapshot of the personalities that intrigued Nigerians.

On Tuesday, Google unveiled Nigeria's 2024 Year in Search report, highlighting the people, topics, and events that captured the nation's attention over the past year.

Popular names such as Bobrisky, Yahaya Bello, and Adanma Luke were among the most searched personalities. The list reflects Nigerians' curiosity about controversial figures and cultural icons.

Top Searched Nigerian Personalities

Bobrisky

Bobrisky, Nigeria's social media influencer and cross-dressing icon, was popular among searched personalities. He is the perfect definition of "Many Sheges" seen in one year.

Making headlines for the wrong reasons in almost all the months in 2024, his year was defined by legal battles, including charges of currency misuse after being filmed spraying new naira notes at a public event. His dramatic airport arrest for alleged bribery and money laundering also made headlines, while his denial of defamation allegations involving Femi Falana and Falz added another layer of intrigue.

Adanma Luke

Nollywood filmmaker Adanma Luke made notable headlines for an unprecedented tragic boat accident on her movie set that claimed the lives of actor Junior Pope and four crew members. The incident sparked controversy and industry backlash, leading to her suspension by the Actors Guild of Nigeria. She later addressed her mental health struggles and sought public forgiveness, adding a personal dimension to the professional crisis.

Betta Edu

Betta Edu, ex-Nigeria's Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, faced intense scrutiny and was eventually suspended due to allegations of corruption. Accusations included the diversion of ₦585.2 million from social welfare funds, unauthorised appointments to defunct agencies, and nepotism. Her ministry was also criticised for mismanaging flagship programs like N-Power and the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme.

Khaid

Rising rapper Khaid garnered attention after suffering a serious health scare in April 2024 due to internal bleeding, which required immediate medical intervention. Videos of his hospitalisation went viral, raising concerns about the health challenges faced by young entertainers in Nigeria. Thankfully, his condition stabilised, and fans rallied to support his recovery.

Yahaya Bello

Former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello became a focal point of controversy after his arrest and ongoing trial for allegedly laundering ₦110 billion. His bail application was denied, as he hadn't been formally arraigned. The ongoing case has drawn significant attention as part of Nigeria's broader anti-corruption efforts.

Mike Ejeagha

After garnering millions of views, skit maker Brainjotter recognized Highlife legend Mike Ejeagha for his contributions to Nigerian culture when the Enugu State Government renamed a major road in his honor. Brain Jotter revived his 1984 hit song Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo, whichsaw renewed popularity after it became a global viral dance challenge, solidifying his status as an enduring cultural icon.

Shallipopi

Rising music sensation Shallipopi sparked speculation about his relationship with his record label, Dapper Music, after removing their name from his social media bio. The singer became viral also for his chart-topping hit "Cast." He also became the first Nigerian artiste to feature with singer Rema.

Farooq Oreagba

Farooq Oreagba, CEO of NG Clearing, became a social media sensation after his stylish appearance at the Ojude Oba Festival. This period even made him nicknamed Mr. Steeze. Despite being a cancer survivor, he was dressed in vibrant traditional attire, riding on a horse, with tattoos and cigarettes was just so smooth. His charismatic display at the event earned him the title of Honorary Ambassador by the National Council for Arts and Culture, spotlighting his efforts to promote Nigerian heritage.

Bukunmi Oluwashina

Actress Bukunmi Oluwashina had to debunk false rumors about her death in August 2024. Known for her impactful roles in Nollywood films like Ayomi and Dear Affy, she reassured her fans with an Instagram post referencing Psalm 118:17, emphasising her good health and resilience amid the circulation of fake news.

Sharon Ooja

Actress Sharon Ooja's traditional wedding to Ugo Nwoke in June 2024 captivated Nollywood fans. The high-profile event, attended by top celebrities, revealed Ooja's previously private romantic life. Her marriage became controversial after rumors alleged that she was a fifth wife.

Other Global searched Interests

The list of trending personalities also featured international figures like Donald Trump, Kai Cenat, and Tyla, reflecting Nigerians' engagement with global politics and pop culture.

Sports wasn't left out as top searches emerged like Nico Williams, Cole Palmer, Nigeria's goalkeeper Nwabali, and Ballon D'or 2024 star Rodri.

In entertainment, searches for songs like "I Don't Care" by Boy Spyce and trending movies such as A Tribe Called Judah showcased a dynamic cultural year.

Google's 2024 Year in Search not only celebrated the personalities that Nigerians loved--or loved to question--but also offered a mirror to the evolving curiosities and concerns of a vibrant, digital-savvy population.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager for Google West Africa, noted, "These insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world."

FULL LIST of 2024 personalities search

Personalities (Nigerian)

Bobrisky

Betta Edu

Shallipopi

Khaid

Bukunmi Oluwashina

Sharon Ooja

Adanma Luke

Yahaya Bello

Mike Ejeagha

Farooq Oreagba

Personalities (Global)

Donald Trump

Kai Cenat

Kamala Harris

Tyla

Diddy

Joe Biden

Skepta

Paul Biya

Tyra Banks

Vybz Kartel

Personalities (Sports)

Nico Williams

Nwabali

Leny Yoro

Cole Palmer

Ruben Amorim

Manuel Ugarte

Pedro Neto

Rodri

Joshua Zirkzee

Dani Olmo