Gambia: Human Rights Protection Is a Legal Duty, Not a Choice - NHRC Chairman

The chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Emmanuel D. Joof, has reaffirmed The Gambia's commitment to strengthening human rights protection within its security sector.

Speaking at the official launch of training modules on International Human Rights Law, International Humanitarian Law, and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) on Monday, 9 December 2024, Mr. Joof declared: "Upholding human rights is not optional; it is a duty enshrined in both our national laws and international conventions to which The Gambia is a party."

The launch of the training modules was part of ongoing security sector reforms following the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC). The Government's White Paper on the TRRC Report tasked the NHRC in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the National Security Adviser, with ensuring regular human rights training for security forces.

"This event is not just the culmination of hard work and dedication but a testament to The Gambia's commitment to fostering a culture of human rights, accountability, and justice within our security institutions," Mr. Joof noted.

Joof emphasised that the training modules were developed through a collaborative process involving key stakeholders and experts. He explained that the modules focus on enhancing security officers' understanding of their responsibilities under international human rights and humanitarian laws, ensuring compliance with legal frameworks governing armed conflict, and equipping them with the necessary skills to prevent, address, and respond to cases of sexual and gender-based violence, particularly those affecting women and children.

Mr. Joof explained that those modules fill a critical gap in our security services' training curricula by providing essential guidance on handling gender-sensitive issues and ensuring adherence to international standards.

The modules were piloted through workshops with the Gambia Armed Forces, Police Force, and Prison Service. Participants demonstrated improved understanding and a stronger commitment to human rights principles, signaling progress in the sector's reform efforts.

