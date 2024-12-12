Nigeria: Abuja Airport Shut Down As Allied Air Plane Overshoots Runway, Disrupting Flight Operations

The runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja was closed on Wednesday morning as a cargo plane operated by Allied Air overshot the runway.

THISDAY learnt the incident had caused flight disruptions and delays; not only in Abuja but at other airports, as flight emanating from the Federal Capital Territory could not take off; the flights heading to Abuja from Lagos could not also take off.

Also, flights heading to Abuja from Calabar, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan and other cities had to wait until the airport was reopened.

THISDAY also learnt that Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said that it was waiting for the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to be apprised of the incident before the aircraft would be removed and flight service restored on the runway.

NCAA and NSIB will have to be notified before the aircraft can be removed from the incident site.